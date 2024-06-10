WATCH: Freeland laments the state of the country as she calls on Canada’s 1% to help fund a more comfortable life for all

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland painted a dire picture of the state of Canada — without mentioning the Trudeau Liberals being in power for the last nine years. Canada's hardships have garnered international attention and prompted an article in the Financial Times describing Canada a "leader in breakdown nations." Canadian senators have accused Freeland's spending to be "out of control."Freeland blames top tax bracket earners, despite her party's leadership over the past decade. She warned if Canada’s wealthiest 1% doesn’t help prop up the rest of the country, Canada will be segregated by rich and poor. Freeland while speaking on her “fairness for every generation” budget, which she presented April 16, at a press conference Monday said she would “like to ask Canada’s 1% in fact, 0.13%," to consider what kind of Canada they want to live in. The finance minister believes the wealthiest people should spend more to cover other Canadians’ healthcare — specifically birth control for minors — housing, pensions and school lunches. “Because the public sphere is so degraded, and the wrath of the vast majority of their less privileged compatriots burns so hot," lamented Freeland. “Do you want to live in a country where kids go to school hungry?" Freeland asked the rich. “Do you want to live in a country where a teenage girl gets pregnant just because she doesn’t have the money to buy birth control?”“Do you want to live in a country where the only young Canadians who can buy their own homes are those with parents who can help with the down payments?" "Do you want to live in a country where we make the investments we need in health care, in housing, in old-age pensions, but we lack the political will to pay for them?”.Freeland then got more specific about what Canada could look like if the wealthier people in the nation failed to pay more to help “their less privileged compatriots.”“The ballooning debt (will be passed) onto our children,” said Freeland. “Do you want to live in a country where those at the very top live lives of luxury, but must do so in gated communities behind ever-higher fences, using private healthcare and airplanes?”“Every Canadian across our great country needs to ask themselves these same questions because the stakes could not be higher.”