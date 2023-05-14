featured WATCH: Heart warming video shows momma dog reunited with her pups (cry warning) By Myke Thomas Myke Thomas Columnist Author email May 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cora Twitter screen grab Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s Mother’s Day weekend.Millions of moms around the world are getting chocolates, flowers, breakfast in bed, special dinners at fancy restaurants and more.Of course, it’s really about the relationship and love between the kids and their mothers.When they get separated, there is sadness. This momma dog, named Cora, ended up in a shelter after her owner took away her puppies. She was so depressed, she sat in a corner of her "cell" and wouldn’t move away.The staff at the Marin Humane Society in Novato California knew what the cure would be. They tracked down the where the puppies were and reunited them with their mom.Cora goes from depression to unmitigated joy and gratitude as she sees what is unfolding in front of her.Take a few minutes away from the stress life can deliver and enjoy the reunion of Cora’s family.Happy Mother’s Day, mom. CoraCourtesy Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cora Marin Humane Society Myke Thomas Columnist Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years. Author email Follow Myke Thomas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Saskatchewan to collect its own taxes with new Sask Revenue Agency Alberta Party candidate says new Canadians asked him to take 'the orange signs down' POLL: The NDP take the lead in Alberta MARRIOTT: The polls knows, or not nose, that is the question HANNAFORD: NDP candidates present themselves as an opposition in waiting
