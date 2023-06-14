Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, ON) called out the World Economic Forum for trying to control people with the Agile Nations Charter.
“At no time did the prime minister tell Canadians he would be ushering in the fourth industrial revolution by completely altering the way we make policy in this country,” said Lewis in a video.
Some of the projects the WEF is pushing which Lewis said she has concerns with are coordinated national standards bodies, digital credentials, pre-loaded air cargo targeting, consumer-connected products, experimental approaches, anticipatory regulations, and digital health software devices.
She said she's received many letters from people about digital identification, smart cities, and 15-minute cities. She wants to ensure people look at digital IDs under the Agile Nations Charter.
The Canadian government said these projects “aim to increase the global reliance on digital trusted technologies.” In other words, she said it's about making digital IDs permanent parts of people’s lives.
The Conservative MP went on to say the problem most Canadians have with digital IDs is governments can abuse their power. There are people who want to have a choice to opt out of them.
They might not want it forced upon them. She said they need protections from potential abuse of their privacy, especially if all of their personal information is stored in one digital ID.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the Emergencies Act to freeze the bank accounts of protestors which he disagreed with. If that did not happen, she said people might be more trusting of digital IDs.
ArriveCan discriminated against seniors who did not have a smartphone. These seniors were fined and prevented from getting back into Canada without extensive delays until they downloaded ArriveCan and uploaded their personal information.
Lewis continued by saying digital IDs “cannot be mandatory, especially when the government hasn’t addressed its past abuses and when it hasn’t ironed out how they are going to prevent future governmental overreach.” Most people who she's spoken with do not have a problem with them in general.
They use bank and credit cards and digital means of money wiring and paying bills. The problem is they do not trust the government with all of their personal information in one place.
Lewis concluded by saying people need to push back against the domination of the executive branch through the Agile Nations Charter.
“Because if we don’t, we are going to continue to see governments operating below the radar of Canadians and outside of Parliament,” she said.
“Our leader, the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, is listening to your concerns and will not dismiss your questions on digital ID.”
Lewis blew the whistle on the secrecy of the Canadian government towards the Agile Nations Charter in January.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(4) comments
I am wondering what Michelle Rempel Garner has to say about all this.
God Bless Leslyn Lewis. She is the only Conservative calling out these globalist agenda items. And she is not wrong. The WEF is real, and the WHO are real. They must be, because our own politicians attend their meetings, and sign on to their initiatives. But the do NOT consult the citizens of Canada.
Lewis is exposing this 'alliance' between governments and these unelected organizations, and she is right to do so. She is doing her job as representative of the people of Canada.
She has demonstrated over and over that her first concern is Canada and its people. She is utterly transparent, and she is fearless in her commitment to those she serves.
You cannot even put JT beside her for a comparison, they are so different.
I tell you what, if she were running for Prime Minister, Poilievre would have first class competition.
Why is she the only one who is calling attention to these issues???
I'd like to know!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.