Leslyn Lewis

Leslyn Lewis speaks about the Liberals' partnership with the WEF. 

 Courtesy Leslyn Lewis/YouTube

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, ON) called out the World Economic Forum for trying to control people with the Agile Nations Charter. 

“At no time did the prime minister tell Canadians he would be ushering in the fourth industrial revolution by completely altering the way we make policy in this country,” said Lewis in a video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

I am wondering what Michelle Rempel Garner has to say about all this.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

God Bless Leslyn Lewis. She is the only Conservative calling out these globalist agenda items. And she is not wrong. The WEF is real, and the WHO are real. They must be, because our own politicians attend their meetings, and sign on to their initiatives. But the do NOT consult the citizens of Canada.

Lewis is exposing this 'alliance' between governments and these unelected organizations, and she is right to do so. She is doing her job as representative of the people of Canada.

She has demonstrated over and over that her first concern is Canada and its people. She is utterly transparent, and she is fearless in her commitment to those she serves.

You cannot even put JT beside her for a comparison, they are so different.

I tell you what, if she were running for Prime Minister, Poilievre would have first class competition.

Report Add Reply
aaronksnell
aaronksnell

Why is she the only one who is calling attention to these issues???

Report Add Reply
sigfinga
sigfinga

I'd like to know!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.