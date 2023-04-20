Kody Blois

Kody Blois said attacks by Pierre Poilievre on Canadian media and journalists is from the playbook of the extreme right in the US. 

 Courtesy Kody Blois/Twitter

Liberal MP Kody Blois (Kings-Hants, NS) says Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s attacks on the media are “resembling the same type of playbook of the extreme right-wing politics in the United States.” 

“By attacking Canada’s public broadcaster, they are undermining an important way Canadians’ stay informed, particularly francophone communities, rural Canada,” said Blois in a Wednesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Ronald J.
Ronald J.

The Liberals need to pull their collective heads out of their (can't say it) but you get the idea eh?

Clash
Clash

The Liberals are so "FAR LEFT" that the Conservatives seem like they are Far Right. The Conservatives are actually "Left of Centre" when it comes to politics! The Liberals are Left of Stalin!

timagis
timagis

Important source of news? Propaganda for sure!

gtkeough
gtkeough

The Lib's/NDP seem in great fear of loosing their main mouthpiece. Zero tax dollars should be going to ANY media. Much like any private business, if they cannot survive on their own merits, tough.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

People only want the facts...the CBC does not supply them defund asap

