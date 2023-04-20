Liberal MP Kody Blois (Kings-Hants, NS) says Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s attacks on the media are “resembling the same type of playbook of the extreme right-wing politics in the United States.”
“By attacking Canada’s public broadcaster, they are undermining an important way Canadians’ stay informed, particularly francophone communities, rural Canada,” said Blois in a Wednesday video.
Attacks by @pierrepollievre on Canadian media & journalists is from the playbook of the extreme right in the US 🇺🇸. By attacking the @CBC Conservatives are undermining an important source of news for rural 🇨🇦. Today I asked @justinTrudeau about our support for local media. pic.twitter.com/hpa6IWzDf7
“They’re not even pretending to be unbiased,” he said.
He said he meant it when he announced during the Conservative leadership race he would defund the CBC. He added Tait, who runs “Trudeau’s $1.2 billion propaganda arm, the CBC, is now openly attacking me.”
Poilievre celebrated when Twitter slapped a tag on CBC’s account on Sunday to designate it as “government-funded media.”
He called on people to sign the Conservatives’ petition to save $1 billion and defund the CBC.
The video starts off with Blois saying his constituents in Kings-Hants rely on the CBC to inform them of what's happening at home and across Canada. As he went to ask a question to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, House Speaker Anthony Rota interrupted him.
Rota said he was having a hard time hearing the question.
“Maybe take the question not from the top, but about halfway please,” he said.
Blois responded by saying him being drowned out illustrates where the Conservatives are at right now.
“Let me ask this Mr. Speaker: Can the prime minister comment on this government’s approach to protecting local media and vibrant news outlets in this country in opposition to what that party is standing for right now,” he said.
Trudeau rose in the House of Commons and thanked Blois for his question and his hard work.
He said fellow MPs and him “have heard from constituents who understand the vital role that local news plays in their communities.”
“That’s why it’s so disappointing to see the Conservative leader copy/paste right-wing talking points from the states in his efforts to shut down local news outlets,” he said.
“On this side of the house, we will always stand up for the important services rural, francophone, and indeed families across the country rely on.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Liberals need to pull their collective heads out of their (can't say it) but you get the idea eh?
The Liberals are so "FAR LEFT" that the Conservatives seem like they are Far Right. The Conservatives are actually "Left of Centre" when it comes to politics! The Liberals are Left of Stalin!
Important source of news? Propaganda for sure!
The Lib's/NDP seem in great fear of loosing their main mouthpiece. Zero tax dollars should be going to ANY media. Much like any private business, if they cannot survive on their own merits, tough.
People only want the facts...the CBC does not supply them defund asap
