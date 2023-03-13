Gender detransition

Prisha Mosley said she was harmed as a child. 

Big Rapids, MI, resident Prisha Mosley said she cannot believe she was allowed to change genders when she was a minor and is struggling to detransition. 

“I ruined my life,” said Mosley in a Sunday video. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

Too many states and doctors are too quick with transitioning. This because they accept what trans advocates tell them. No minor should be allowed to transition since mentally they are not ready.

