WATCH: Motion against Tucker made in Commons — unsuccessfully

In response to Tucker Carlson’s phone call letting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau know he is “coming to liberate Canada, an MP called for “unanimous” condemnation. The American media personality, previously a Fox News commentator, will be speaking in Calgary Wednesday afternoon and will be joined by Premier Danielle Smith. Wednesday evening Carlson will speak in Edmonton, along with Conrad Black and Rex Murphy.Hours after Ottawa received Carlson’s phone call, NDP MP Matthew Green declared in the House of Commons there was “unanimous consent” across parties to condemn Carlson, accusing him of “violent extremism” and bringing in US Armed Forces to liberate Canada from the “current prime minister.” .“After consultation with the parties in the house,” Green said, “I believe you will find unanimous consent for the following motion: that given the rise of far right and associated violent extremism, led to the attempted insurrection in the United States, the house condemns recent comments made by Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson, in which he suggests US Armed Forces liberate Canada from the current prime minister.” The Speaker asked for all those opposed to the motion to say “nay,” to which there were several.