Wildfire smoke 1

New York City has the worst air quality out of any major city on Earth right now due to wildfire smoke from hundreds of uncontrolled fires burning across Canada. 

 Courtesy EarthCam

This is one Canadian export not going well for the United States. 

New York City’s air was more polluted than any other major world city as smoke from wildfires burning hundreds of kilometres away in Canada choke most of the northeastern United States. 

Wildfire smoke 2

Update from New York City
Wildfire smoke 3

Wildfire smoke 4

A satellite view shows Canadian wildfire smoke in New York and Pennsylvania at 2:30 pm June 7, 2023.

(1) comment

free the west
free the west

Oh say it ain't so. Well well well. Lets see they deal with it. I am guessing more talk of the end of the world via climate change. Just a reminder. CO2 is a trace gas coming in at 0.04% of the atmosphere.

