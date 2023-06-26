WATCH: NYC Pride marchers chant they are coming for people’s children By Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Author twitter Author email Jun 26, 2023 41 min ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NYC Drag March participants chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children." Courtesy Timcast News/Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A group of people walking in the New York City Drag March said they want to take away children. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” said the marchers at the event. NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY— Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023The video starts off with a person walking by holding a “Drag is not a crime” flag. A few drag performers follow this person. The video moves over to more drag performers, who are dancing along as they chant this mantra. One of the performers is topless, with purple paint covering her nipples. Five marchers start to shake their shoulders and clap their hands. One marcher links arms with a woman. BasedPolitics editor-in-chief and co-founder Brad Polumbo said these people were demented and counterproductive. “Once again, these people DO NOT REPRESENT US,” said Polumbo. Absolutely demented and deeply counterproductive. Once again, these people DO NOT REPRESENT US. https://t.co/2rH76wKzIp— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 25, 2023 Barstool Sports podcast producer Jack McGuire denounced these marchers. “Gross, disgusting people,” said McGuire. Gross, disgusting people. https://t.co/CMNTPDmJ6C— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) June 24, 2023PragerU personality Aldo Buttazzoni accused YouTube of grooming children with pro-sexual minority propaganda in January. READ MORE: PragerU host reveals YouTube pushing pro-sexual minority videos on children“I made an account and what I found was disgusting,” said Buttazzoni. 🧵 @YouTube Kids is grooming children with LGBTQ+ propaganda🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 I made an account and what I found was disgusting— Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) January 31, 2023He said he made an account for a nine- to 12-year-old child, and one of the first videos YouTube recommended was children meeting a gender non-conforming person. Tags New York City Drag March Children Sexual Minorities Marchers Drag Performers Dancing Brad Polumbo Jack Mcguire Aldo Buttazzoni Grooming Jonathan Bradley Reporter (Alberta) Raz Jun 26, 2023 2:34pm And then they will be going to prison or, then they will face our the lord....and it won't be pritty! Raz Jun 26, 2023 2:34pm And then they will be going to prison or, then they will face our the lord....and it won't be pritty!
