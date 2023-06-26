NYC Pride

NYC Drag March participants chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children." 

 Courtesy Timcast News/Twitter

A group of people walking in the New York City Drag March said they want to take away children. 

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” said the marchers at the event. 

Raz
Raz

And then they will be going to prison or, then they will face our the lord....and it won't be pritty!

