WATCH: Oklahoma school investigated after students 'play' toe-licking fundraiser 'game', that raised $150K

An Oklahoma high school is under investigation after a fundraiser “game” on Thursday required students to lick peanut butter off people’s toes. The event was called “Clash of Classes.”Students from Grades 9 to 12 at Deer Creek High School so-called 'volunteered' to participate in the event that raised $152,830.38 for a coffee shop that helps people with disabilities called Not Your Average Joe Coffee, according to Fox News.One of the Clash of Classes fundraiser 'games' was a toe-licking contest where students licked and sucked the toes on people’s bare feet. A 26-second video shows participants sitting in chairs with their bare feet stretched out in front of them in what appears to be a gymnasium while students on their hands and knees put their toes in their mouths. State Superintendent Ryan Walters condemned the disturbing toe-licking event in a social media post. “This is disgusting,” Walters wrote on Twitter (“X”). “We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating.”.Video footage of the disturbing event circulated on social media after Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok on social media) sounded the alarm. One parent told local media KOKH she had no idea her child was participating in such a gross event. “Whenever she told me yesterday that was happening, I had to ask her, ‘Wait, what? They’re licking peanut butter off of toes. What?” said the parent. .Despite the information being kept from parents, all students involved were required to have “signed up for the games they played ahead of time,” the school said afterwards in a statement, boasting of the amount of money raised for the coffee shop. “This afternoon, Deer Creek High School announced a grand total of $152,830.38 raised for Not Your Average Joe Coffee,” Deer Creek School District wrote in the statement. “This total was raised through a week of events and activities at both Deer Creek High School and Deer Creek Middle School, all designed to bring our community together for an extremely impactful organization.”