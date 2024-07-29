WATCH: Olympic crowd chants 'Heil Hitler' and waves Palestinian flags during Israel national anthem

Video footage captured during the Israel-Paraguay men’s Olympic soccer match on the weekend shows the crowd chanting “Heil Hitler” and waving Palestinian flags. Several anti-Israel spectators at the 2024 Paris Olympics match, where Paraguay won 4-2, at Parc des Princes Stadium unfurled a massive banner that states, “Genocide Olympics.” French authorities are reportedly investigating the hateful display of “antisemitism” after the Paris Organizing Committee filed a complaint. The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation is underway as of Sunday, according to AA European News. .The Nation reported this particular match had increased security even beyond the heightened measures put in place for the rest of the Games, due to the latest attacks in the Middle East. Hezbollah over the weekend launched a missile attack that killed 12 children playing soccer in Israel. Spectators attending the match were frisked and searched, the outlet reported. Yet, the flags and banner made it through security.