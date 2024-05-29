WATCH: Peace officers in fight with Edmonton man near Central Station

Video image circulating on social media shows an Edmonton man fighting with peace officers in Central Station. Footage shows a male officer slamming the man against the wall and then throwing him to the floor, kneeling over him and holding him on the ground. It appears the officer's hand is on the man's neck. The officer then punches the man in the face twice and attempts to pin his arms over his head. A female officer joins him and helps hold him down while the male officer throws more punches. People can be heard shouting in the background, "Stop it!" repeatedly. The man can be heard groaning in pain as the male officer tries bend his arms back behind him while the female holds his feet. The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told the Western Standard since the officers were "peace officers," it is not their "jurisdiction" and therefore cannot comment on the incident. EPS recommended the publication call the City of Edmonton instead. Western Standard had not heard back from its request for comment from the City of Edmonton at the time of publishing.