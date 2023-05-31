Justin Trudeau

The Canadian government is proudly pro-choice. 

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Twitter

In hockey it’s called a ‘Lindros’ — skating up centre ice with your head down. And then… BAM.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre did his best Scott Stevens in the House of Commons Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked right into a zinger, ostensibly about inflation.

Trudeau high school
Justin Trudeau when he taught at school

Justin Trudeau when he taught at school

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(9) comments

Larry4372
Larry4372

In a battle of wits, Trudeau is unarmed.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

Hahaha Love the smug line by Trudope followed by the best Poilievere line ever!

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

I thought the T3rd's comback was actually pretty good. PeePee being a career politician makes it a little risky when throwing stones about other people's careers.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Careers? Castros career consisted of part time Drama instructor, snow Board instructor, couch surfer and abuser. At least PP has had a very successful political career, elected on merit, not name. PP wasn’t born with a silver spoon like Justin Castro, his average family life has set PP up for success. Please don’t disparage an average citizen, who was adopted, worked and studied hard in school, and has been a proven winner in elections.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Haha, Trudeau is no match for Poilievre, and PP’s worst day, he is 20 times smarter than the moron Justin Castro. He get filleted like a fish every day in the HoC it is truly funny, Castro stands up, looking like a scared rabbit daily, and when he can’t stand the humiliation any longer he simply walks out, goes home and bites his pillow,

Lol.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

The pillow remembers it differently.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, it wasn’t a My Pillow I’m sure, lol. But the pillow did experience it differently, lol. Strong, made me laugh it loud.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

To be fair, it was a decent burn on PP about never having a job outside working for the conservatives. That's a good point. Lifetime politicians are generally corrupt scumbags, just because PP ain't Trudeau doesnt mean he isn't a scumbag shill for big pharma, among other things. Good burn on Trudeau however, he is a proven molester

Report
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Die, PP is different from other life time politicians in that he came from an average every day Canadian family, he chose politics, but I’m guessing Georgia his intelligence could have had a lucrative job in the Business world, he has been raised right, by a family who loved and cared for him, even though he was not their blood. Unlike many other career politicians who where born into wealth, and silver spoons, PP knows what life as a severely normal Canadians live, as he actually lives it. Let’s look at Trudeau now, born into wealth, had jobs but never went far enough to even get promoted, even with the name Trudeau behind him, couldn’t even work hard to finish his education, even with all that wealth behind him, he couch surfed, lazed away his life, and only got elected because of his name, if he was Justin Brown, he would

Still be sleeping in peoples couches or

Possibly in jail for

Sexual assault, just because people half azzzed it at a job, doesn’t mean they qualify for the PMs position. We have had a string of politicians who where born to wealth, and weren’t worth a pile of horse feces.

Report

