Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said after eight years of Justin Trudeau, the cost of groceries are up and Canadians are skipping meals. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre promised to end the media bailout if he becomes prime minister because he said he believes in freedom of expression. 

“I don’t believe government should buy off the media or pay for favourable media coverage as Justin Trudeau brags about doing,” said Poilievre at a Wednesday press conference in Calgary. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

private property
private property

Very logical comments and solutions by Pierre

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The complete corruption and Orwellian Trudeau infection of our MSM is one of the biggest issues facing Canadians and the last 3 years of the Covidian nightmare of lies and big Pharma propaganda has really brought that home to any intelligent person

Report Add Reply
Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

Mr Poilievre, since the Federal Govt is a service corporation owned by Charles and since we the people are not owned by the Govt or charles , When the govt borrows money isn't it the responsibility of the Corporation, the Federal govt owned by charles to pay it back and not the citizens of Canada...? Can anyone of us Canadian citizens borrow money in your name or the govts name or charles name and spend it with our friends and on ourselves, just like all governments do..? Isn't that considered fraud..? Time to wake up Canada and hold all these criminals for trespass and fraud in a Public court house, and not in the present corrupt judicial system , which is also a crown corporation owned by charles....Amen

Report Add Reply
Afreewest
Afreewest

Right on. I hope he does all that he promises, especially defunding the cbc. If somebody wants to watch that far left propaganda, they can pay for it themselves.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Yes please. I can't even stomach MSM anymore.

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

Pierre Poilievre has my vote. I hope he knows that MSM and CBC will be coming for him with guns a blazing... They will not want the Trudeau gravy train to end!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Now THAT is what I want to hear. Decisive action on a bad situation.

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

He would have my vote for this alone: Canada's controlled media is the #1 problem this country faces - in fact we no longer have a real free press in Canada. We have a sophisticated illusion of a free press, where most of the population is lied to daily by various forms of government funded media that all back each other's lies up. The next biggest funder of the media is big-pharma (Pfizer) and where does Pfizer get their money? Oh from the government.

Subscribers have naturally fled away from this media that does nothing but lie to them, but the government money has kept the lies going.

Only question is: how will he win a general election with the entire lying media against him?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.