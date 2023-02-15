“They’re not even pretending to be unbiased,” he said.
He said he meant it when he announced during the Conservative leadership race he would defund the CBC. He added Tait, who runs "Trudeau’s $1.2 billion propaganda arm, the CBC, is now openly attacking me.”
Poilievre started off the press conference by saying Trudeau has made “the cost of living higher than ever, our streets are more dangerous, and our nation is more divided.” He said large deficits have bid up the cost of goods people buy and the interest people pay.
The Conservative leader went on to say inflationary taxes, such as the carbon tax, have made it worse. He said nine-in-10 young people believe they will never own a home, seniors live in the cold because they cannot afford heating, and people struggle to gas up their vehicles to get to work.
Poilievre said streets are more dangerous because a prolific number of violent offenders continue to commit repeat offences only to be released by the bail system. In Calgary, he said there's been a spate of violent crimes targeting innocent people because of the bail system.
Instead of taking responsibility for the pain Trudeau caused, he said he divides and distracts. He divided people by race, sex, and ethnicity.
Poilievre said he will replace the hurt Trudeau has caused with the hope Canadians need. He vowed to cap government spending to lower inflation, taxes, and deficits.
He will eliminate red tape and gatekeepers to develop more natural resources. Indigenous people will be able to take control of their money rather than send it to bureaucrats in Ottawa.
Poilievre said he will reform the criminal justice system to target the worst violent offenders. His government will restore unity.
“We’ll stop Trudeau’s approach of divide and distract and instead unite all Canadians for hope,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(8) comments
Very logical comments and solutions by Pierre
The complete corruption and Orwellian Trudeau infection of our MSM is one of the biggest issues facing Canadians and the last 3 years of the Covidian nightmare of lies and big Pharma propaganda has really brought that home to any intelligent person
Mr Poilievre, since the Federal Govt is a service corporation owned by Charles and since we the people are not owned by the Govt or charles , When the govt borrows money isn't it the responsibility of the Corporation, the Federal govt owned by charles to pay it back and not the citizens of Canada...? Can anyone of us Canadian citizens borrow money in your name or the govts name or charles name and spend it with our friends and on ourselves, just like all governments do..? Isn't that considered fraud..? Time to wake up Canada and hold all these criminals for trespass and fraud in a Public court house, and not in the present corrupt judicial system , which is also a crown corporation owned by charles....Amen
Right on. I hope he does all that he promises, especially defunding the cbc. If somebody wants to watch that far left propaganda, they can pay for it themselves.
Yes please. I can't even stomach MSM anymore.
Pierre Poilievre has my vote. I hope he knows that MSM and CBC will be coming for him with guns a blazing... They will not want the Trudeau gravy train to end!
Now THAT is what I want to hear. Decisive action on a bad situation.
He would have my vote for this alone: Canada's controlled media is the #1 problem this country faces - in fact we no longer have a real free press in Canada. We have a sophisticated illusion of a free press, where most of the population is lied to daily by various forms of government funded media that all back each other's lies up. The next biggest funder of the media is big-pharma (Pfizer) and where does Pfizer get their money? Oh from the government.
Subscribers have naturally fled away from this media that does nothing but lie to them, but the government money has kept the lies going.
Only question is: how will he win a general election with the entire lying media against him?
