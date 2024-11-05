WATCH: Poilievre demands Trudeau take responsibility for division he's caused

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday during Question Period called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the escalating violence from newcomers to Canada."These divisions are a result of him," said Poilievre, pointing out "under his leadership we've seen a 251% increase in hate crimes.""Fire bombings of synagogues, bullets shot at Jewish children's schools, a hundred churches burned and vandalized, and now, we've seen sectarian riots on the streets of Brampton.""This never happened before this prime minister.""People watching that last answer will note the assuredness with which (Poilievre) declared all the causes and sources of the terrible violence we're seeing," replied Trudeau, before he was interrupted with shouts of "You're the problem!"He went on to insist Poilievre get the security clearance to read the report on Parliament Hill spies; a report Trudeau himself has done nothing about except shirk blame to the Conservatives.