WATCH: Poilievre quashes Freeland's free lunch claim

Food fight.Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland brags about Liberals' national school food program with ambitions to feed 400,000 children."How can the Conservatives look themselves in the face when they oppose feeding Canadian kids?"Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre: "That program, though it has costed millions, has not fed a single hungry child. It has fed bureaucracy, which is all it was intended to do.""Meanwhile we have two million people landing up at foodbanks. We have diseases like scurvy back.".Freeland: "The Conservatives are damning themselves with their own words!" She said she was at a school in Winnipeg with Premier ____ where they gave some kids some snacks. Poilievre: "Are you kidding me?""Canadians should be grateful she showed up with a few snacks at a photo op at one school?""This is the same finance minister who has just blown $7 billion dollars past her deficit target.""Meanwhile the prime minister hides in the fetal position underneath his desk."