Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat offenders are mocking police officers because of Canada’s bail system that releases them quickly.
“This is an obvious result of when (Justin) Trudeau brought in a system that lets people out automatically, even if they have dozens of prior offences,” said Poilievre in a Monday video.
Trudeau's easy bail has let repeat violent offenders out in our communities.In Vancouver, the same 40 criminals have been arrested 6,000 times. Keep repeat violent offenders behind bars so we can bring home safe streets. pic.twitter.com/KjX4cFesb7
The video starts off with Poilievre complaining about the Canadian government bringing in bail reform, which allows repeat offenders to be let out jail the same day they are arrested. He said criminals are telling police officers they're being arrested at 9 a.m. and will be let out at noon.
The Conservative leader went on to say the criminals are arrested at noon and out by dinner time. He added sometimes they commit three offences in the same day.
He said the same 40 offenders were arrested 6,000 times in Vancouver in one year. That works out to 150 arrests per offender per year.
Poilievre concluded by saying he has a plan to bring home safe streets.
“We are going to bring in bail reform that if you have a long rap sheet of violent offences and you’re newly arrested for a serious crime, you stay behind bars until your trial is held and your sentence is complete,” he said.
“We’re going to bring home safety.”
Poilievre said at the Canadian Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference on Thursday Trudeau is dividing people to build up power.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
