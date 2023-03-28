Pierre Poilievre

Trudeau's easy bail has let repeat violent offenders out into communities.

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat offenders are mocking police officers because of Canada’s bail system that releases them quickly. 

“This is an obvious result of when (Justin) Trudeau brought in a system that lets people out automatically, even if they have dozens of prior offences,” said Poilievre in a Monday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

