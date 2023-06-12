Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Canadians used to have destinations, but they have lost track of them for now.
“And you worked hard to earn your ticket to get to that destination,” said Poilievre in a Sunday video.
“But this last eight years has felt like a train wreck.”
You earned your ticket.I will get you to your destination.Bring it home. https://t.co/Mlman55m8q pic.twitter.com/Dr40qGUKzH— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 11, 2023
Poilievre said government deficits and taxes have driven up prices. This means people are skipping meals, going to food banks, or going hungry.
If people are young, he said they cannot afford a home, because housing costs have doubled over the last eight years from government gatekeepers blocking construction and mortgage interest rates have risen. He added hopelessness sends people into the streets.
Drug addicts are dying of overdoses as governments give up on treating them and provide them with free drugs. A small minority of repeat violent offenders have unleashed crime and chaos into subway stations.
Poilievre went on to say people did their part by buying a ticket. He said the most dangerous mindset is “not to be stuck in the ditch, but instead to believe we’ll be there forever.”
The Conservative leader said people “can get out of the ditch and back on track with the same common sense ideas that you and I both believe in.”
He pledged to bring government costs down so people pay less and bring home more. A Poilievre government will remove the gatekeepers to bring homes people can afford.
His government will put repeat violent offenders behind bars to ensure they do not terrorize communities. It will implement recovery and treatment needed to bring home loved ones drug free.
Poilievre concluded by saying people worked hard. They earned their tickets.
“Now we just need a new driver who can bring you home to your destination,” he said.
Poilievre said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference in March Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is separating people to build up power.
“We’re going to turn the hurt Trudeau has caused into the hope Canadians need,” he said.
.@PierrePoilievre pledged to turn hope into hope. Bring back the common sense of common people. pic.twitter.com/2NEeqVUgHZ— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) March 23, 2023
He said the Conservatives will cancel major spending increases. He added they will bring in a pay as you go law, which will require every dollar of spending to find a dollar of saving.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
A very well done video. Trudumb and his idiots supporters have shown they can't drive at all, only crash and they blunder from one disaster to another. All of them created and magnified by them.
Nicely done
