Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said people earned their tickets. 

 Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Canadians used to have destinations, but they have lost track of them for now. 

“And you worked hard to earn your ticket to get to that destination,” said Poilievre in a Sunday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

rianc
rianc

A very well done video. Trudumb and his idiots supporters have shown they can't drive at all, only crash and they blunder from one disaster to another. All of them created and magnified by them.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Nicely done

