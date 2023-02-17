Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the reason Canadians are divided.
“His purpose is to divide and conquer,” said Poilievre at a Friday press conference.
“He believes that if he can turn Canadians against each other, then they’ll forgot how miserable life has become under eight years of his tax hikes, inflation, and out-of-control cost of living.”
With costs, crime, and corruption up, Poilievre said it is no surprise Trudeau wants the attention off of him. Trudeau wants Canadians to be fighting with each other.
The Conservative leader went on to say people can “expect him to continue to divide people by race, region, vaccine status, and any other fault line he can invent.” Instead of divide and distract, he said people need to know tomorrow can be better.
Poilievre said he will remove the taxes which have driven people into poverty. He added he will eliminate the deficits driving up the cost of living up higher than at any time in 40 years.
His government will remove the gatekeepers to build millions of new homes to allow young people to get out of their parents’ basements. He said he will unite people for hope.
These comments come after the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) determined on Friday the Canadian government met the high threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act (War Measures Act) in response to the Freedom Convoy.
READ MORE: Commissioner finds Liberals met threshold for invoking Emergencies Act for Freedom Convoy
POEC Commissioner Paul Rouleau said Trudeau's infamous comments about the Freedom Convoy being a small fringe minority of people with unacceptable views were interpreted by many as referring to all protestors. Rouleau said this served to energize the protestors and harden their resolve.
“In my view, more of an effort should have been made by government leaders at all levels during the protest to acknowledge that the majority of protestors were exercising their fundamental democratic rights,” he said.
Meanwhile, Poilievre acknowledged the Globe and Mail story about the Chinese government working to influence the 2021 election, saying it is clear Trudeau “has been covering up the interference of the authoritarian regime in Beijing.”
While Trudeau claims he did not know about it, he asked if it is believable the Canadian Security Intelligence Service would write a report and not tell him. He said there have been many reports written about this in the last four years.
Poilievre said the prime minister covered it up because he benefited from it. The Chinese government wanted him to be in charge because they knew he would work for their interests rather than Canada’s.
“I believe we need a public registry of all those who do paid work on behalf of foreign authoritarian regimes to influence or manipulate our politics or government,” he said.
The RCMP said on February 9 it did not conduct any criminal investigation of alleged Chinese interference in the 2019 election.
Members of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said the testimony was not reassuring amid repeated claims of illegality.
“Where is the transparency?” said Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton).
Pierre Poilievre has it right, Trudeau is the divider of Canada. Trudeau works extremely hard to give himself more power while making life harder for Canadians. So Trudeau using division to pit regions against regions and Canadians against Canadians while he works to give himself more power over the people of Canada. It is Poilievre's message that is resonating with Canadians and scaring Trudeau and the Laurentian elite that the ride is coming to an end.
