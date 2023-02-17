Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau divides to distract. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the reason Canadians are divided. 

“His purpose is to divide and conquer,” said Poilievre at a Friday press conference. 

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre 

rianc
rianc

Pierre Poilievre has it right, Trudeau is the divider of Canada. Trudeau works extremely hard to give himself more power while making life harder for Canadians. So Trudeau using division to pit regions against regions and Canadians against Canadians while he works to give himself more power over the people of Canada. It is Poilievre's message that is resonating with Canadians and scaring Trudeau and the Laurentian elite that the ride is coming to an end.

Report Add Reply

