WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau, Joly deliberately misleading Canadians on Hamas genocide

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of deliberately misleading Canadians on their position on Hamas genocide in Gaza. At a press conference Monday morning, Poilievre was asked if Joly’s comments on her position on Hamas genocide in Gaza were “adequate.”Earlier on Monday morning, Joly said she agreed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ambiguous remarks on South Africa's case against Israel, brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), but “wouldn’t elaborate further on what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide.”Poilievre asked the journalist “what position” she wanted him to comment on, but was merely told Joly “did not elaborate.” “Well, I just have to figure out which position I'm to comment on. Because Justin Trudeau has many different positions on the question that you raised," Poilievre said. “He gets a block of MPs to go out to mosques and say that Israel has committed a genocide." "And then he gets another group of Liberal MPs to go to synagogues, and say that it's totally outrageous to suggest that Israel has committed a genocide. And then he sits in the middle of the two and gives incomprehensible statements.”“You would need a linguist with a PhD and a magnifying glass to figure out the garble that comes out of the foreign minister and the prime minister on this question, because they're deliberately giving answers that no one can comprehend,” Poilievre continued. “He's divided the country on this just like every other issue.” Poilievre himself was clear on his position on Hamas, which Canada lists as a terrorist entity. He pointed out Hamas, which is at the helm of the Palestinian government, has it inscribed in their charter that their mission is to eliminate all Jews from the Middle East, and around the world. .“The reality is there is a genocide being carried out by Hamas,” he said. “They admit it, they proudly brag about it. It's in their charter. They have announced that as soon as the conflict ends, if they're still in power, they will relaunch another October 7-style attack with the purpose of eliminating all Jews from the Middle East." "And they frankly would love to eliminate Jews and from the rest of the world. This is a genocidal, homicidal sadistic death cult.”“And everything I have just said, are things that Hamas admits to. So it's time for the prime minister to grow a backbone. Stop trying to divide Canadians based on religion and ethnicity and take a principled stand in favor of humanity and against the real propagators of genocide, who are the Hamas terrorists."