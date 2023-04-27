Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre broke out in song when speaking about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to New York City for the Global Citizen Conference.  

“Well start spreading the news,” said Poilievre in a Wednesday video, parodying New York, New York by Frank Sinatra.  

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Love, love, love this. Look at the faces of the sheep sitting behind Justin Castro, you can see the gears turning, they are thinking, why can’t we have a leader that’s as smart and as fun as they have? PP is making the Complete Liberal party and Justin Castro look old, worn out and tired.

Report Add Reply

