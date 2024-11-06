WATCH: Poilievre tells Commons Trudeau 'couldn't shoot down Chinese weather balloon'

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre didn't mince his words as he stood up to address Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Question Period Wednesday. "We helped the Americans crush the Taliban and ISIS, whereas this prime minister couldn't even shoot down a Chinese weather balloon over Northern Canada!" "Now he wants to impose a 61-cent-a-litre carbon tax on his own companies, 300% higher than it is right now.""There's a 0% carbon tax south of the border. Why does he want to create an avalanche of Canadian businesses, jobs and paychecks leaving for America?"Trudeau responded by accusing Poilievre of "constantly talking down the Members of the Canadian Armed Forces, talking down and nickel-and-diming out veterans."