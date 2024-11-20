WATCH: Pretendian “Strong Eagle Man” Randy Boissonnault

A video has surfaced of beleaguered federal Minister of Employment Randy Boissonnault referring to himself as an Indigenous “Strong Eagle Man” during a press conference in Alberta.“My name is Boissonnault I'm the minister of tourism and associate minister finance, but I'm also known as Strong Eagle Man in the Cree community," said the Liberal minister in a years old video.“And I'm delighted to be here at the Enoch Cree Nation. I would like to acknowledge the territory that we are on is on Treaty Six lands. And I'd like to recognize Chief Billy Morin for your hospitality and your partnership across so many files on behalf of your people and on behalf of Indigenous peoples on this part of Turtle Island.”.Pretendian is a derogatory term describing an individual who falsely claims Indigenous identity by professing to be a member of an indigenous Canadian nation or a descendant of Indigenous Canadians.Conservative MPs are calling for Boissonnault’s resignation over conflicting statements about his indigenous heritage. He eventually called himself "white." A company he co-owned allegedly referred to itself as “indigenous” in an attempt to secure a government contract. Boissonnault co-owned Global Health Imports, a medical supply company. In January, it won a $28,300 contract from the Government of Canada, according to Global News. Boissonnault was in more hot water this week after it was revealed the company shared a post office box with an alleged cocaine trafficker. For years Boissonnault spoke in parliament and at public events of his great-grandmother as “a full-blooded Cree woman,” reported the National Post. “Now, facing scrutiny over shifting statements he made about his connections to Indigenous ancestry and, presented with records suggesting otherwise, Boissonnault’s office acknowledges that this was not true and his adoptive great-grandmother’s family in fact had Metis lineage, and she was not “full-blooded Cree,”wrote the Post.