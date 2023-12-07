WATCH: Pro hockey player gets 10-min misconduct for shooting chicken nugget into crowd

A semi-professional hockey player was given a 10-minute misconduct penalty for shooting a chicken nugget into the stands during a game on Wednesday. The wayward nugget was flung onto the ice at a mid-level professional game in the East Coast Hockey League and after some time with the rogue nugget on the ice, one of the players took care of it.Hometeam Toledo Walleye forward Kirill Tyutyayev scooped it up with his stick and fired it into the crowd with 8:43 left on the clock in the second period against the Kalamazoo Wings“One of the kids had tossed it onto the ice,” sports writer Mark Monroe tweeted. “Toots decided to take care of it himself.” Tyutyayev was benched for a 10-minute misconduct penalty for his trouble. His team, up 2-0 before the incident, ended up losing the game 6-2, per Scouting the Refs.