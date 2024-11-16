WATCH: Residents disarm knife attacker in Vancouver

Video has surfaced online showing two men disarming a knife-wielding individual on the streets of Vancouver.The perpetrator was carrying a utility blade as the skirmish occurred outside a business near the intersection Smithe and Granville streets. As the men moved down the street, the knife was dropped and retrieved by one of the men. Punches were thrown and the attacker moved back..The first six months of 2024 saw violent crime drop across Vancouver — apart from downtown, reported the Vancouver Sun. “Violent crimes decreased in all patrol districts with the exception of D1 downtown, where there was a small year-over-year increase of 2.5 percent,” said Deputy Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai in a report published in part by the Sun.“D1 downtown is the police district that covers Vancouver’s downtown peninsula."Vancouver has been struggling with a drug ghetto on the downtown east side for decades. Many residents complain the crime problem is moving into other parts of the city. Random violent attacks are also a problem despite an improvement in crime statistics..Across Vancouver, there were 2,837 violent crimes in the first six months of this year, compared with 3,051 in 2023, reported the Sun."Before COVID-19, in 2019, 2,654 violent crimes were reported in the first half of the year."Violent crime includes homicide, attempted murder, assaults, robbery and sexual offences, reported the Sun.