WATCH: Sask United leader kicked out of legislature for accusing government of lying on coal power and net zero

Sask United leader Nadine Wilson was kicked out of the legislature March 7 for accusing the Sask government of lying regarding its approach to coal production and net zero emissions goals.
Sask United leader Nadine Wilson was kicked out of the legislature March 7 for accusing the Sask government of lying regarding its approach to coal production and net zero emissions goals.
