Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) said crime is a top-of-mind issue for people. 

Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) is calling on NDP leader Rachel Notley to remove candidates for not supporting police.

“I think first of all that we need to hear from these candidates what they meant by their comments,” said Schulz at a Wednesday press conference.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

fpenner
fpenner

Gondek supposedly has a Ph.D. Hilarious how she doesn’t have the ability to address a simple awkward question. But then again has she ever provided an apology for her hate speech “bonkers” comment? No she hasn’t.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

but but but that's why they are ndp candidates

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

As usual the legacy "media" are only concerned about continuing to sensationalize to hysterical proportions the manufactured saga of the Smith/Pavolski phone call. These "journalists" are too predictable as they all refuse to pay any attention on other more important and relevant real issues such as rising violent crime and drug abuse.

MLC
MLC

It is noted that CTV News Calgary (Bell Media) featured an article on Premier Smith and conversations with the involved pastor, however, made no reference to the anti-police or similar comments made by the NDP individuals part of this article.

CTV appears to have been consistently demonstrating various bias levels in their reporting (journalism may be a gross exaggeration) and it should come as no surprise. It would appear that they subscribe to the axiom: There are four sides to every story: One side, the other side, the political and/or media side and the truth.

Possibly they consider one of of four (25%..) completely acceptable and credibility is essentially irrelevant.

AntiUCP
AntiUCP

Wow fellow Canadian as an Albertan I'm worried your ignorance is showing....directly above this is an article up Ultra right Shandro allowing prohibited guns...and above that is an article about this very candidate allowing less funding for mentaly unwell people to become homeless

