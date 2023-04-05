Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Rebecca Schulz (Calgary-Shaw) is calling on NDP leader Rachel Notley to remove candidates for not supporting police.
“I think first of all that we need to hear from these candidates what they meant by their comments,” said Schulz at a Wednesday press conference.
“And I think Rachel Notley as leader of that party owes Albertans that.”
I asked @rebeccakschulz about the probability of @RachelNotley disqualifying @albertaNDP candidates and @JyotiGondek walking away from @TheRealKeean question. pic.twitter.com/X4ufJKMvmA— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) April 5, 2023
Alberta NDP candidate Rod Loyola (Edmonton-Ellerslie) said in a since-deleted tweet having an Edmonton police badge “gives you the right to beat up citizens and not have to face criminal charges.”
In another since-deleted tweet, Alberta NDP candidate Druh Farrell (Calgary-Bow) said she could not help but wonder about domestic abuse within police families after watching videos of nonwhite people assaulted by officers.
“There’s some sick rage there,” said Farrell.
“I would bet it goes home with them and the outcome goes largely unreported.”
When NDP candidate Rhiannon Hoyle (Edmonton-South) was running for city council, she answered a questionnaire by saying she supports freezing Edmonton police’s budget.
During the peak of the defund the police movement in 2020, candidate Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) shared #DefundThePolice in an Instagram story.
Candidate Rakhi Pancholi (Edmonton-Whitemud) said she was all for “spending less money on our criminal justice system and actually investing.”
“Now I believe in investing those additional dollars into our communities,” said Pancholi.
When candidate Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-East) served as a city councillor, he voted to reduce the Lethbridge police’s operating budget by $1 million.
Schulz said the NDP has no plan to address crime and social disorder in communities across Alberta. At a time when Albertans are looking for real solutions, she said these candidates are harbouring resentment against police and seeking to sow anger and division.
The candidate went on to say she wants Notley to support police and show her colleagues the door. If she lets this go, she is saying she embraces these views.
Schulz said this a scary concept for the families who support the police and the policies the Alberta UCP is enacting. She spoke about how it was hiring more police officers.
.@rebeccakschulz said candidates should be shown the door. Supports police and combating social disorder. pic.twitter.com/hbxkJTnVlo— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) April 5, 2023
The Alberta government took action to combat social disorder and improve public safety to respond to increasing crime in the province’s big cities on Tuesday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith directed Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis to work with his cabinet colleagues to develop a plan to hire 100 more street-level police officers over the next 18 months to increase the visible law enforcement presence and tackle criminal activity in high-crime locations in Calgary and Edmonton.
“Safety on public streets is never negotiable,” said Smith.
While Schulz was not at the announcement where Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek walked away from the podium, she said the public should know politicians' positions on policing.
She said Albertans want safe communities. They want to know their children can go on the Calgary LRT and not have to worry about their safety.
Schulz concluded by saying people support police presence and having enough officers around to keep them safe.
“I think that these candidates and all elected officials have a responsibility to state what they think about this issue,” she said.
Gondek stepped away from the podium at a press conference on Tuesday after Counter Signal editor-in-chief Keean Bexte pressed her on her past support for defunding the police.
“I’m just wondering when you realized that police forces were not optional,” said Bexte.
Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek walks away from podium after Keean Bexte asks a loaded question regarding police funding. #yeg #yyc #ableg pic.twitter.com/8A4sNnL5a3— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 4, 2023
She stared at him and moved her mouth before she walked back to her spot.
Gondek supposedly has a Ph.D. Hilarious how she doesn’t have the ability to address a simple awkward question. But then again has she ever provided an apology for her hate speech “bonkers” comment? No she hasn’t.
but but but that's why they are ndp candidates
As usual the legacy "media" are only concerned about continuing to sensationalize to hysterical proportions the manufactured saga of the Smith/Pavolski phone call. These "journalists" are too predictable as they all refuse to pay any attention on other more important and relevant real issues such as rising violent crime and drug abuse.
It is noted that CTV News Calgary (Bell Media) featured an article on Premier Smith and conversations with the involved pastor, however, made no reference to the anti-police or similar comments made by the NDP individuals part of this article.
CTV appears to have been consistently demonstrating various bias levels in their reporting (journalism may be a gross exaggeration) and it should come as no surprise. It would appear that they subscribe to the axiom: There are four sides to every story: One side, the other side, the political and/or media side and the truth.
Possibly they consider one of of four (25%..) completely acceptable and credibility is essentially irrelevant.
Wow fellow Canadian as an Albertan I'm worried your ignorance is showing....directly above this is an article up Ultra right Shandro allowing prohibited guns...and above that is an article about this very candidate allowing less funding for mentaly unwell people to become homeless
