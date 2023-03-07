— United Conservative Party of Alberta (@Alberta_UCP) March 7, 2023
The video starts off with Schulz asking if people know the one memory Notley wants people to forgot. It flashes to a scene from Men in Black 2 of main character Agent J zapping people with a neuralyzer.
Schulz said Notley wants people to forget her time as Alberta premier. She added she now “talks about all the right things, like making Alberta more competitive, affordability, and supporting Calgary and rural Alberta.”
She alleged she will do the opposite after being elected. The video flashes to a scene from the Big Bang Theory, with main character Sheldon Cooper calling the change a switcheroo.
One of Notley’s first bills — which she did not campaign on — attacked farm families, raising costs and causing protests across the province. She supported Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and implemented his carbon tax, which she did not campaign on.
Notley raised taxes 96 times. She never campaigned on any of these tax increases.
The municipal affairs minister went on to say she implemented a royalty review, scaring away investment across Alberta. She said the taxes and royalty review cost Alberta 180,000 jobs, emptied out downtown Calgary and small towns, and chased people away.
Schulz called it “a classic political bait and switch.” She said she pretended to be a proud Albertan, but she acted like NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
She requested people remember what happened under Notley. Now Alberta has record amounts of people moving from other provinces, the lowest gas tax in Canada, a balanced budget, and the strongest economy in the country.
Schulz said Alberta regained the jobs lost under Notley and then some. She said the economy is more diversified than ever.
“Alberta is on the rise,” she said.
“We can’t afford to go back.”
Schulz said in December voting for Notley shows support to Trudeau.
“When Rachel Notley took over government in 2015, she wasted no time cozying up to Justin Trudeau, forcing through the crippling carbon tax she never campaigned on, driving Alberta into massive debt, killing jobs, and losing us billions of dollars in investment,” said Schulz.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Were you not not that long ago claiming gloom and doom if Danielle Smith won the leadership? How does it taste? At least you weren't one of the adoring mob at the Trudeau pancake breakfast, lol.
You see when you speak truth, people aren't apt to forget your campaign lies, and wonder about you.
