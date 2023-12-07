WATCH: Semi hits vehicle with Alberta RCMP officer sitting inside

An Alberta RCMP officer and a motorist had a close brush with death after a speeding semi truck hit the police vehicle stopped on the side of the Queen Elizabeth II highway.On December 3, about 10:45 p.m., a member of the Alberta RCMP Traffic — Leduc responded to a single-vehicle collision on QEII northbound at Hwy. 616, where a vehicle struck the wire barrier in the centre median. The police vehicle was parked and stationary with it’s emergency lights activated in the fast lane when a passing semi truck struck both the police vehicle on the driver’s side as well as the vehicle involved in the first collision. .The responding officer was sitting inside his police vehicle speaking with the driver of the vehicle involved in the initial collision when the police vehicle was struck.The officer immediately requested assistance from police and other first responders.The officer and 27-year-old male passenger were both transported to hospital with minor injuries and later released.The 47-year-old male driver of the semi truck was not injured.The driver of the semi truck was issued a ticket for driving carelessly under the Traffic Safety Act.“First responders are in a high risk situation when they’re parked roadside, particularly when road and traffic conditions are treacherous,” said Const. Cheri-Lee Smith, Leduc RCMP Public Information Officer.“As first responders, we have bright red and blue emergency lights to assist in ensuring our safety and those around us. But other vehicles don’t have that extra safety measure.”This is a stark reminder the safest place to be on the highway is in a car. Modern safety features, such as airbags and seatbelts, help ensure it’s occupants can survive a violent crash even while parked.