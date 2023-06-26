NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said people’s parents have worked hard for their pensions.
“Your grandparents have a pension,” said Singh in a video.
“Do you know why they have the Canadian pension plan?”
Your parents work hard for their pension plan.Your grandparents worked hard for their pension plan.You get up every day and work hard for your pension plan.And, if Pierre Poilievre thinks he can cut your pension plan - he's in for a fight.I won't back down. pic.twitter.com/oQqKmJKGDL
Singh said these people paid for their pensions. He added they “got up every morning and wore themselves out working for it.”
“If Pierre Poilievre thinks he’s going to cut your pension, if Pierre Poilievre thinks that Big Oil executives deserve $15.6 billion in corporate bailouts using your money, but seniors don’t deserve to retire with dignity and respect, then it’s clear he’s in it for corporations like Big Oil, not you,” he said.
Office of the Premier of Alberta Executive Director Rob Anderson said at some point, “Canadians will realize the NDP literally lives on stoking baseless fears and gaslighting using divisive identity politics.”
“They can’t win without doing so because their leftist policies have reliably failed for decades,” said Anderson.
“They have no other viable path to success.”
At some point Canadians will realize the NDP literally lives on stoking baseless fears and gaslighting using divisive identity politics. They can’t win without doing so because their leftist policies have reliably failed for decades. They have no other viable path to success. https://t.co/EoOvuxCjrM
“In Canada, one good job should be enough,” he said.
“Not three jobs, not a side hustle.”
Times have been getting worse for everyday working folks. But with the federal budget, the government can make things more affordable for Canadians.I'm fighting for the things that will help you and your family make ends meet — to tip the scale in your favour. pic.twitter.com/AU7hHguoPZ
(14) comments
Is there an election on the horizon that he has to copy his BFF, Rachel Notley? She claimed if Danielle Smith won the election she would make everyone pay to see a doctor and that she would sell the hospitals in Calgary. Nothing but desperate socialist lies and propaganda.
If this carpetbagger really cared for anyone else in this country besides his own pension he would bring this corrupt government down. This man is pathetic.
Silly man-child Singh. Lol 🙈🙈🙈
such a fibbing fool this Singh goof is..
OMG!!!! Someone should wash Singh's mouth out with soap....
Joseph Goebbels would have been proud to have Singh at his side today.
In other words, Pierre is going to stop our pensions from being invested in China!
Jonathan...can you explain where he gets the $15.6 billion figure from?
It looks to me like Alberta needs to go the way of Quebec and have our own pension plan!
Well the cons did raise retirment to 67... i do a physical job and 67 is to old. Prolly see guys drop dead in the shop if forced to work that long. Still wont vote for the commies though.
You can take your CPP anytime between age of 60 and 70. Old age pension starts at 65 unless you defer it. Not sure where you got 67 from...
I'm sorry but I have to call you out as a liar.
It's time for an 'Honesty in Politcal Advertising Act'. A fine of $500 grand plus 6 months in jail should be levied for each instance of dishonesty.
Naturally, as public sector unions (and their members) are in bed with various political parties, they too should be on the financial hook.
How long do you think the liberals, NDP or Unions would last?
Singh and Trudope just steal them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.