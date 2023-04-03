Alberta Premier Danielle Smith hit back at NDP leader Rachel Notley for saying real leaders do not run from journalists.
“Here I am,” said Smith at a Monday press conference.
I asked @ABDanielleSmith about @RachelNotley comment about speaking to the media and @kerriclaireneil suspension from @MemorialU board. pic.twitter.com/8PqY9texsz— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) April 3, 2023
Notley said on Sunday real leaders who do not have concerns to hide do not run from the media.
“And so I think that Danielle Smith demonstrated that she neither has the strength of leadership to show accountability and that she also has got something to hide,” said Notley.
Leaders who have nothing to hide, don't run from the media. pic.twitter.com/9rK37ugg3U— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 2, 2023
The Alberta NDP said it was not personal after it cut off electronic communications with the Western Standard for writing hit pieces — despite it being an accredited member of the press gallery.
Meanwhile, Smith said she supports police upon being asked about former Newfoundland and Labrador NDP candidate Kerri Claire Neil being suspended from Memorial University’s Board of Regents for insulting police in response to two Edmonton officers being murdered.
“We know that we are facing a huge amount of public disorder right now,” she said.
“There are random attacks happening all over the country.”
The premier went on to say the catch and release bail program has “created a circumstance where the streets are unsafe.” She added people should “unequivocally stand behind our men and women who are on the front line trying to make our streets safe.”
Neil was suspended from Memorial’s Board of Regents on Friday after she tweeted f*ck the police when commenting on to two Edmonton officers being killed.
READ MORE: Former NDP candidate suspended from Memorial University board for vile 'F*** the police' tweet
“The Board of Regents’ Exec Committee has concluded its review of a Board member’s recent social media comments,” said Memorial.
“Under the Board’s Code of Conduct, members are expected to act with integrity and respect.”
The Board of Regents’ Exec Committee has concluded its review of a Board member’s recent social media comments. Under the Board’s Code of Conduct members are expected to act with integrity and respect.— Memorial University (@MemorialU) March 31, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Rachael notley is an idiot not much else to say
