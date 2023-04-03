WATCH: Spanish man in laundromat cheats death by mere seconds By Myke Thomas Myke Thomas Columnist Author email Apr 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spain explosion Courtesy Twitter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You never know when your time is coming, and for one lucky man in Spain, it wasn’t his time.NDTV reports a video surveillance camera shows a man leaving a laundromat in Pocomaco, La Coruna, on Spain’s northwest coast, mere seconds before a massive explosion inside a dryer.The video shows the dryer door opening, some clothes falling out then — BOOM — an explosion that blew out the front façade of the laundromat, turning the machines into fireballs.Someone didn't check their pockets pic.twitter.com/MjpK5mPba7— OnlyBangers (@OnlyBangersEth) April 2, 2023Speculation by fire inspectors and local media is the explosion was caused by a ‘clipper,’ used to charge lighters, probably being left in a pocket, and becoming overheated in the dryer.The explosion prompted calls to the local emergency number, with arriving firefighters tearing down a wall, saying the entire structure might need rebuilding.The undated video, posted to Twitter, has had more than 10 million views, according to NDTV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laundromat Spain Myke Thomas Columnist Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years. Author email Follow Myke Thomas Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Federal budget commits funding to convert one lane of TransCanada Highway for bicycles COOPER: 'Expert' advice from the University of Calgary on 15-minute cities HILL and EMES: Trudeau budget ramps up corporate welfare — funded by taxpayers Privy Council seals Mulroney document for 38 years, violates Access to Information rules Former spy to name ‘hunting grounds’ targeted by Chinese Communist agents
