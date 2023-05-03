The on-going Bud Light saga all began with the release of a TikTok video, featuring the now infamous transgender woman, Dylan Mulvaney.
The backlash was swift, with regular Bud Light drinkers abandoning the brand, which at one point lost US$6 billion in market value.
Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, recently announced it was ramping up a mega-marketing campaign designed to bring Bud drinkers back into the fold.
“It’s attempting to end the controversy with a single, slickly produced ad that will remind people of a time when drinking Bud Light was pro-Americana,” says Brogan, who is billed as the Grand Poobah on the Louder with Crowder website.
"We here at the Louder with Crowder Dot Com website selected two amateur-produced TikTok videos and one Anheuser-Busch produced commercial to see what you find more embarrassing to Bud Light.”
“Also, please note I assign zero political motive to the TikTokers,” says Brogan. “Just dudes being bros doing content.”
This is TikTok video #1 of what could happen if you drink Bud Light.
“If you chose video #2, the one where an alleged PR professional thought a Zac Brown song and a country music festival would be just enough rube-bait to shut critics up and spent millions in production and advertising for this shameless pandering attempt, you win,” says Brogan.
“Because while all three videos are embarrassing to Bud Light, only #2 is unintentionally embarrassing.”
“Also, those aren't what shower beers are. They got the two girls and a guy drinking beer while water falls on them right. The location was all wrong. Had the commercial featured actual shower beers, Bud Light may have won back some fans.”
(1) comment
They couldn’t pay me to drink Budweiser now!!!
