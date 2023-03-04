Gender protest 1

Around thirty people came to a protest for sex-based rights at City of Calgary community centres. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

About thirty people attended a protest against transgender women being allowed in women’s change rooms in City of Calgary facilities. 

“For having a big biological male, no matter how much makeup you put on your face, in the change room with little girls, is dangerous,” said protest organizer Anna-Josephine Madelaine at the Saturday event. 

Gender protest 
Gender protest 2

Counterprotestors covered themselves with pro-sexual minority flags and carried signs with statements such as “Drag queens yay! Bigots nay!” and “Be kind for human kind.” 
Gender protest 3

Counterprotestors recited chants such as “Trans rights are human rights” and “Love is love.”

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

