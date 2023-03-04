About thirty people attended a protest against transgender women being allowed in women’s change rooms in City of Calgary facilities.
“For having a big biological male, no matter how much makeup you put on your face, in the change room with little girls, is dangerous,” said protest organizer Anna-Josephine Madelaine at the Saturday event.
Calgary police said on Thursday it had investigated allegations of indecent exposure inside the female changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool and determined they were unfounded.
“This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media,” said Calgary police.
“There was no act of indecent exposure.”
The protest saw people demonstrate at Olympic Plaza. Protestors waved Canadian and “F Trudeau” flags and held signs with messages such as “Gondek selected, not elected” and “If you are strong and free, it’s time to stand on guard.”
One protestor set up a sound system and talked about why transgender women should not be allowed in women’s change rooms. Other protestors shouted at the other side and told them to repent for their sins.
About 200 counterprotestors showed up in front of the Calgary Municipal Building to offer support to sexual minorities. Counterprotestors wore pro-sexual minority flags and held signs with messages such as “Drag queens yay! Bigots nay!” and “Be kind for human kind.”
They were supposed to be cordoned off to that area, but they crossed the street to stand where the protestors were. A line of Calgary police officers gathered to ensure the two sides stayed separate.
This group did chants such as “Trans rights are human rights” and “Love is love.” They played and danced to songs such as Good as Hell by Lizzo and It’s Raining Men by the Weather Girls.
Madelaine said transgender women do not belong in front of girls in change rooms. She called it “traumatizing for women.”
The organizer went on to say women’s rights are being trampled on. She said it was wrong Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was arrested for protesting a drag queen story hour.
Reimer was taken into custody on Thursday after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at Seton Library.
“You’re under arrest for your respective warrants,” said a Calgary police officer.
BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested by the Calgary police over his protest at an all-ages drag queen story time at a public library this past weekend.MORE: https://t.co/Ip0OEo5udqSupport his legal fight at https://t.co/zc7g2IcjLX! pic.twitter.com/585EZTFIb5— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 2, 2023
Two police officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walked him towards a police cruiser. Rebel News journalist Syd Fizzard tried to follow him, but another officer blocked him.
Protestor Larry Heather said he was at the protest to stand up for moral decency in Calgary.
“They’re perverted according to God’s word,” said Heather.
“They’re men if they’re men and they’re women if they’re women.”
He said it is Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. If people do not stand for defined genders, he said civilization is lost.
Counterprotestor Stardust Vlaseva said she came out because the protestors were “protesting against basic human rights like bathroom access for trans people.”
“It doesn’t really make sense,” said Vlaseva.
She said transgender women are women. If people do not want their children to see naked transgender women, she said they can put them in a private booth.
She continued by saying it was acceptable for Reimer to be arrested.
Counterprotestor Anastasia Armsworthy said she attended since her boyfriend is transgender.
“They’re trying to get rid of his rights, and I don’t think that’s right,” said Armsworthy.
“He should have a right to be who he is.”
She said protestors do not get it. These protestors cannot relate to being told by their parents they cannot be who they want to be or being harassed for how they look.
