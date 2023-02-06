At least 3,700 people are dead and hundreds more are missing after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning.
Throughout the day, rescue workers scrambled to find hundreds of people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. The death toll is expected to rise as more people are recovered.
"Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an address on Monday.
"Our hope is that we recover from this disaster with the least loss of life possible."
More than 1,100 people have died in a total of 10 Turkish provinces, with more than 7,600 injured. In Syria, the death toll in government-held areas is 430 people, with 1,280 injured. In the rebel-held northwest area of the country, more than 380 were killed while hundreds more were injured.
The United States Geological Survey said the initial earthquake happened about 33 km away from the Turkish provincial capital of Gaziantep. A series of aftershocks have continued to hit the city throughout the day, including a 7.5 magnitude aftershock that hit nine hours after the original.
In Turkey, thousands of people trying to leave the destroyed areas caused traffic jams, preventing emergency teams from quickly reaching the effected areas. In the city of Diyarbakir, hundreds of rescue workers and civilians formed lines to remove pieces of wreckage as they searched for survivors.
One of Gaziantep's most famous landmarks, a historic castle in the centre of the city, was heavily damaged. The castle dates back more than 2,000 years, to the time of the Roman Empire.
Turkey is situated on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The last time Turkey was hit with such a powerful earthquake was back in 1939, when one of the same magnitude killed 30,000 people. Back in 1999, some 18,000 people were killed by several powerful earthquakes.
Many countries, such as Canada, the United States, Germany, Russia and Israel, have offered to send aid to Turkey.
"The reports and images from Turkey and Syria are devastating," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) said on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these major earthquakes, and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones. Canada stands ready to provide assistance."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
