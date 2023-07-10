Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
London Trans Pride has come to the defence of a kidnapper, who chopped off their genitals and told protesters to “punch” gender critical people “in the f*cking face.”
Man calls for extreme violence against women at London Trans Pride. He served 30 years for attempted murder and kidnapping, cut off his testicles while behind bars, and was convicted in prison for attempted murder of another inmate. pic.twitter.com/9anwknpqyo
Sarah Jane Baker, who advocates for the rights of transgender prisoners, spoke to the crowd who attended the Trans Pride march on Saturday.
Baker had openly expressed their desire for protesters to physically harm individuals who hold different views on gender, using offensive language.
She was let out of prison three years ago after being incarcerated for 30 years for kidnapping and trying to kill her stepmother’s brother. She also tried to kill another prisoner while she was behind bars.
During the march on Saturday, Baker addressed a crowd that was cheering for her. She said “I was going to come here and be really fluffy, be really nice and be really lovely and queer and gay and laugh.”
“But if you see a TERF, punch them in the f*cking face.”
TERF is short for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” It's a term that describes individuals who do not believe that a transgender woman's gender identity is valid.
The London Trans Pride march has been taking place since 2018, and this year, it received support from Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London.
🏳️⚧️ Wishing everyone at London Trans Pride today a joyful, safe and empowering day.🏳️⚧️ It's never been more important to support trans people, who are being stigmatised and placed at the heart of a toxic culture war.🏳️⚧️ As your Mayor, I will always be on your side.
When questioned about whether Mr. Khan endorsed Baker’s remarks, a spokesperson stated “The mayor is a proud LGBTQI+ ally and has been clear in his support for the trans community. He is also clear that violence is never acceptable.”
On July 8, the speakers of London Trans Pride held a demonstration at Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner, London. There were 10 planned speakers for the event, but Baker was not on the list, according to the organizers.
Instead, Baker spoke during the “open-mic” segment of the event.
However, the organizers clarified that although they do not support violence, many speakers at the event may have strong feelings of anger, which they believe they “have the right to express” using words.
“Sarah and many others in our community hold a lot of rage and anger and they have the right to express that anger through their words,” said a London Trans Pride spokesman.
“We do not condone violence, we do not back a call to arms for violence of any kind. We do condone righteous anger and the right to the free speech that was expressed yesterday. We have and will continue to march in peace.”
Karen Varley, the founder of Conservatives for Women, expressed her concern about Baker's history of violent acts and her “freely inciting others to commit violence against women, in full view and hearing of police officers.”
Varley pointed out that women often “are told we are bigots if we express concerns about sharing spaces where we are undressed or vulnerable” with transgender women.
“We look forward to hearing condemnation of this from the Mayor of London and the Met Police who have been influenced by lobby groups like Stonewall to insist there is ‘no debate’ to be had over so-called ‘trans rights,’” said Varley.
