Daily Wire host Matt Walsh said one of the largest transgender healthcare providers in the United States is rubber stamping gender transitions.
“It’s such a racket that my producer was approved for testicle removal in #22minutes,” said Walsh in a Wednesday tweet.
“The tape is disturbing.”
The largest transgender healthcare provider in the US is Plume. It sells letters for $150 authorizing surgeries, which is how Daily Wire producer Gregg Re was approved for testicle removal after a 22-minute video call.
In his intake form with Plume, Re provided a fake legal name. He said he suffered from gender dysphoria in the past.
He stated he'd not experienced it for six months or more. Under current healthcare guidelines, that means he does not have gender dysphoria.
Plume scheduled Re for a video interview anyways. The alias he went by was Chelsea Bussey.
He did not attempt to look like a woman. He admitted he did not know what the surgery would entail.
Plume’s nurse practitioner asked him for a history of his gender dysphoria.
“I want to make this letter as solid as possible,” said the nurse practitioner.
Re pretended he wrote an essay about how his sex did not match his gender identity for a club at school.
“And I told people that, and they thought I was ridiculous,” he said.
Plume sent a letter to Bussey three days later, saying he was suffering from gender dysphoria. The letter recommended he have testicle removal done.
It kept capitalizing orchiectomy (surgery to remove testicles) without having an in front of it, as if it had been copy-pasted from another template.
Re followed up to learn why he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
“I’m not really considering myself dysphoric, so I wanted to check out that one thing,” he said.
A Plume care coordinator responded by saying she would page his provider to see what she says.
“I know we write letters based on WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health] templates, but I can ask your provider if it is necessary to have it, and if not, perhaps it can be removed,” said the care coordinator.
Walsh called this ordeal “the cutting-edge of ‘trans healthcare.’” After launching a few years ago, Plume operates in 41 states.
He alleged the expansion is because of the money behind gender transitions. Craft Ventures gave Plume $14 million in its last fundraising round.
Insurance companies such as Aetna, UnitedHealth Group, and Cigna Healthcare work with it. He asked if they know they're paying for surgeries based on false information.
Some states restricted this kind of healthcare. For example, Florida passed a law banning most transgender telehealth services.
Transgender activists and The Associated Press complained this law is onerous.
Walsh concluded by saying those entities are furious “because they know the ‘gender transition’ industry is corrupt and fraudulent from the ground up.” He added protecting children is one part of the puzzle.
“The fight begins there, but it doesn't end there,” he said.
“The whole industry needs to be shut down.”
Walsh said in February Tennessee Democratic State Rep. John Ray Clemmons (TN-55) should listen to his testimony about a bill banning gender transitions in minors because of his experiences.
“Well, by background that qualifies me to speak to this is that I’m a human being with a brain and common sense, and I have a soul,” he said.
“And so therefore I think it’s a really bad idea to chemically castrate children.”
