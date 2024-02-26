WATCH: Trudeau accidentally says Russia needs to win war in Ukraine

"We will always be there to support what Ukraine needs," Trudeau said at the end of the press conference. “Our conversations are ongoing, including two days ago with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, about how we can best help.”

“We have delivered over $10 billion in aid including significant military aid,” continued Trudeau. “Drones, light armoured vehicles, guns, ammunitions, we will continue to be there with what we have and we will continue to purchase on the international markets equipment Ukraine needs, as our allies do as well.”

“We are accelerating the process to get more light armoured vehicles off the line in London, Ontario, at the factories there," said Trudeau, and we are stepping up every way we can because we know Russia must win this war.”

“Sorry! That Ukraine must win this war against Russia.”