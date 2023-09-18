Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons Monday an investigation by Canadian security agencies has found BC Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered allegedly by agents of the Government of India.

“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Trudeau. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

Ian Chappell
Ian Chappell

Was he a Canadian Citizen? His refugee claim was revoked as was his fake marriage...

ljstd007
ljstd007

If they weren’t here, there wouldn’t be any problems! This is all on trudeau and his failed immigration policies. In fact, if there was no trudeau, there would be no problems!

This trash leader is doing his very best to destroy Canada, as per WEF directions!

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Nice attempt to change the channel. Guilly just cosied up to the Chinese, who appear to have interfered in the last election or two. Lets have an independent inquiry into that one, shall we?? ;eave the India stuff for jaggie to deal with....

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

"Who would ever want to attack Canada? Canadians are nice, peace-loving people". "The United States will protect us! We don't need a strong military". I've heard these lines from all kinds of Canadians. And now we know: Other nations commit murder with impunity on the soil of countries they have no respect for. Like America taking out Osama in Pakistan. And the Saudi's taking out Kashoggi in Istanbul. Maybe it would be better if we hadn't ran our military into the ground and maintained a well-trained and well-equipped fighting force to defend our sovereignty.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Words cannot convey the level of stupid that accusation attains.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The hypocrisy of the Uni-Party knows no bounds. Perhaps the Indian government wouldn't be so imboldened if The Canadian government stopped interfering in the internal affairs of India. From the Farmers Strike, to Sikh seperatists it just never ends and then to point fingers at India after they retaliate is outrageous!

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Great way to take the focus off of Chinese interference!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As if anyone believes anything this pathologically lying psychopath says

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

JT needs a crises..and since he was shunned by Modi. this may be it. Won't help him much but we will all see his ineptness once again..

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

[thumbup]

ljstd007
ljstd007

👍

