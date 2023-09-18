Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons Monday an investigation by Canadian security agencies has found BC Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered allegedly by agents of the Government of India.
“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Trudeau.
“Canada is a rule-of-law country. The protection of our citizens and defence of our sovereignty are fundamental. Our top priorities have, therefore, been that our law enforcement and security agencies ensure the continued safety of all Canadians and that all steps be taken to hold the perpetrators of this murder to account.”
Trudeau spoke with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Canada is investigating Nijjar’s murder and will defend Canadian sovereignty.
“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government. Last week at the G20, I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms,” said Trudeau.
“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open and democratic societies conduct themselves.”
Trudeau said that the federal government is working with Canada’s allies.
“As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter. In the strongest possible terms, I continue to urge the Government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter,” said Trudeau.
“I also expect it to reiterate that its position on extra-judicial operations in another country is clearly and unequivocally out of line with international law.”
“Know that many Canadians, particularly members of the Indo-Canadian community, are feeling angry and perhaps frightened right now. Let us not allow this to change us. Let us remain calm and steadfast in our commitment to our democratic principles and our adherence to the rule of law,” said Trudeau.
“This is who we are and what we do as Canadians.”
Later, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Canada has expelled a Indian diplomat over the assassination.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre offered his condolences to his family.
“Before going any further, let me offer my condolences to the family of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the loss that this represents and the outrageous murder that brought it about,” said Poilievre.
“If these allegations are true, they represent an outrageous affront to Canada, to Canada's sovereignty. Our citizens must be safe from extrajudicial killings of all kinds, most of all from foreign governments. Canadians deserve to be protected on Canadian soil.”
Poilievre also asked the Indian government to cooperate with the investigation.
“We call on the Indian government to act with utmost transparency as authorities investigate this murder, because the truth must come out,” said Poilievre.
“You must know who performed the assassination and who was behind the assassination. Conservatives will continue to work to get these answers.”
Poilievre asked Canadians to remain calm while the investigation continues.
"All Canadians now stand with diaspora communities of Indian origin and it is now in this time that the official opposition makes an appeal for calm," said Poilievre.
Was he a Canadian Citizen? His refugee claim was revoked as was his fake marriage...
If they weren’t here, there wouldn’t be any problems! This is all on trudeau and his failed immigration policies. In fact, if there was no trudeau, there would be no problems!
This trash leader is doing his very best to destroy Canada, as per WEF directions!
Nice attempt to change the channel. Guilly just cosied up to the Chinese, who appear to have interfered in the last election or two. Lets have an independent inquiry into that one, shall we?? ;eave the India stuff for jaggie to deal with....
"Who would ever want to attack Canada? Canadians are nice, peace-loving people". "The United States will protect us! We don't need a strong military". I've heard these lines from all kinds of Canadians. And now we know: Other nations commit murder with impunity on the soil of countries they have no respect for. Like America taking out Osama in Pakistan. And the Saudi's taking out Kashoggi in Istanbul. Maybe it would be better if we hadn't ran our military into the ground and maintained a well-trained and well-equipped fighting force to defend our sovereignty.
Words cannot convey the level of stupid that accusation attains.
The hypocrisy of the Uni-Party knows no bounds. Perhaps the Indian government wouldn't be so imboldened if The Canadian government stopped interfering in the internal affairs of India. From the Farmers Strike, to Sikh seperatists it just never ends and then to point fingers at India after they retaliate is outrageous!
Great way to take the focus off of Chinese interference!
As if anyone believes anything this pathologically lying psychopath says
JT needs a crises..and since he was shunned by Modi. this may be it. Won't help him much but we will all see his ineptness once again..
[thumbup]
👍
