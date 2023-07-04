Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is “working to make life more affordable [and] deliver the supports you need.”
“So let’s go over the five different benefits we’re delivering this month,” said Trudeau.
Making your life more affordable. And making sure you get the support you need. That’s what we’re focused on. And that’s what these five benefits are for. To learn more about them, visit https://t.co/w3Y2UrtE2T. pic.twitter.com/48Jsw1UWKK— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 3, 2023
Trudeau said the first benefit is the grocery rebate. If people belong to a family with two or more children earning a low or modest income, they could receive more than $450.
The rebates are going out on Wednesday, and about 11 million Canadians will be eligible.
The Canadian government’s grocery rebate is set to be deposited into bank accounts on Wednesday, giving eligible people some relief from soaring grocery bills due to high inflation.
It is designed to assist 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families in coping with the increased food prices, which have surged by more than 11% in the past year.
The Canada Revenue Agency said eligible Canadians can expect to receive their payments coinciding with the quarterly GST rebates, with distribution of the grocery rebate payment going through the existing GST rebate system.
Trudeau said another benefit is the GST/HST credit, a payment which goes out tax free to individuals and families with low and modest incomes.
People in single households could be eligible for $496 per year, with payments going out on Wednesday.
Canadians with children would receive the Canada Child Benefit, which is hundreds of dollars per month tax free, to help them with the cost of living. Every July, that amount is adjusted to family income and indexed to inflation.
The adjusted payments will be sent July 20.
For people living in certain provinces, they will be receiving their carbon tax rebates between July 14 and 21, "putting money in people’s pockets while fighting climate change and protecting the environment," said Trudeau.
He concluded by saying payments for the Canada Pension Plan will be delivered on July 27, money sent to retirees to support them that varies based on previous income.
“That was a lot of information, and you can find out more about each of these at Canada.ca/Benefits,” he said.
Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) corrected Trudeau about the grocery rebate by saying he was citing the highest amount.
“A single adult, assuming they’re even eligible, would receive $76 from the ‘Grocery Rebate,’” said Vuong.
“After months of record food inflation, $76 won’t last long.”
👋🏼 PM, you’re citing the highest amount. A single adult, assuming they’re even eligible, would receive $76 from the “Grocery Rebate”.After months of record food inflation, $76 won’t last long. This is a bandaid solution.Do you even know how much 🥛 costs?Or a block of 🧀?— Kevin Vuong 王啟榮 (@KevinVuongMP) July 3, 2023
Canadian social media influencer Rowan Thee Stallion mocked Trudeau for producing a cheesy video.
“Is Rachel Gilmore your new mentor?” said Stallion.
Is Rachel Gilmore your new mentor?— Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) July 3, 2023
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) called out the federal government in September for failing to provide serious, broad-based tax relief to help make life more affordable for people.
“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t serious about making life more affordable for Canadians,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“The price of groceries has gone up by 10% and the government is only willing to tinker around the edges with rebates.”
such a liar....smh..
