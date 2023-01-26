— BlakeActon running for Mayor of Toronto in 2026 (@BlakeJActon) January 26, 2023
Acton included a video with his tweet, which started off with a subway operator saying there was no service between Ossington and Keele Station.
“If you’d like to voice your displeasure, you should probably call the mayor’s office, John Tory” said the operator.
“He’s the one who’s in charge here.”
The operator said people “should probably call him and let him know what you think about this.” If people headed upstairs, he said they could take shuttle buses.
He apologized for the inconvenience and the lack of communication from transit control. He said transit control “really don’t care what you guys are doing.”
He concluded by asking people to voice their displeasure with the mayor’s office and customer service.
TTC Media Relations said it was aware of the incident and was looking into it.
“This is not an appropriate way to advise customers of delays in service,” said TTC Media Relations.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Nice!
