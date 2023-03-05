Democracy Watch says tabled proposals to gut key ethical lobbying rules in the Lobbyists’ Code of Conduct will make secret interference in elections and secret activities to influence federal MPs easier for China and other foreign governments.
In a press release, the watchdog group identified four “dangerous threats” with proposals made by Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger currently before the Parliamentary Ethics Committee.
“If MPs on the ethics committee approve the lobbying commissioner’s proposal to gut key ethical lobbying rules, it will create an even more dangerous threat to fair elections, government integrity and Canada’s democracy when combined with the existing loopholes and flaws in Canada’s lobbying, ethics, political donation and election laws,” Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher said in the release.
The first dangerous threat is that Belanger wants to gut key ethical lobbying rules in the Lobbyists’ Code to allow lobbyists to do significant campaigning for, and fundraise unlimited amounts of money for, politicians and their parties and lobby them at the same time or soon afterwards.
Here, even well-funded lobbying and influence activities by an organization do not have to be registered if those overseeing or doing the activities are not paid specifically to do such activities. As well, businesses and organizations are not required to register and disclose their attempts to influence MPs if their employees lobby less than 20% of their total work time.
Even if a lobby group is registered, it is not required to disclose any source of funding besides Canadian government funding, nor disclose how much it spends on lobbying and influence.
One wealthy individual, or a business with just a couple of shareholders, or an organization supported by just a couple of voters, is allowed to spend up to $1 million during the pre-election period, and more than $500,000 during the election campaign, trying to influence voters;
Many types of false claims are allowed about election candidates, party leaders and MPs, and no enforcement agency has the power to order social media companies to remove false online posts or ads.
Nomination race contestants, election candidates, parties and party leadership contestants are allowed to audit their own campaigns, which makes it easy for them to hide illegal donations and spending.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
The system is rotten. The politicians all say they will fix it. But they benefit from it and nothing ever gets fixed. It just gets worse. Premier Smith in here Alberta is one example. She is now giving over a billion of our money to SNC for one of their crooked and useless LRT projects. Nobody ever voted for that. And it's the usual scam too: The deal was conducted in secret. The terms are lucrative. The project is a gigantic waste of money and LRT's are well documented as being obsolete trash that cause harm. Yet Smith, who is supposed to be different, still supports this garbage. She's not different. None of them ever are.
Well noted issues. It is a very serious issue when the government openly espouses the ability for any country/corporation etc to influence election processes. This has been occurring for an extended period of time and has only exponentially increased since the Liberal/subNDP government was elected.
Worse is the collusion by much of the msm/legacy media, beyond the direct subsidies, is the plethora of of 'advertisements/PSA ads' for various government funded special interest groups and overt political perspectives on reporting.
It does raise the question of the motivation behind the proposed changes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.