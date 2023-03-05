Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Courtesy CBC

Democracy Watch says tabled proposals to gut key ethical lobbying rules in the Lobbyists’ Code of Conduct will make secret interference in elections and secret activities to influence federal MPs easier for China and other foreign governments.

In a press release, the watchdog group identified four “dangerous threats” with proposals made by Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger currently before the Parliamentary Ethics Committee.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

guest399
guest399

The system is rotten. The politicians all say they will fix it. But they benefit from it and nothing ever gets fixed. It just gets worse. Premier Smith in here Alberta is one example. She is now giving over a billion of our money to SNC for one of their crooked and useless LRT projects. Nobody ever voted for that. And it's the usual scam too: The deal was conducted in secret. The terms are lucrative. The project is a gigantic waste of money and LRT's are well documented as being obsolete trash that cause harm. Yet Smith, who is supposed to be different, still supports this garbage. She's not different. None of them ever are.

MLC
MLC

Well noted issues. It is a very serious issue when the government openly espouses the ability for any country/corporation etc to influence election processes. This has been occurring for an extended period of time and has only exponentially increased since the Liberal/subNDP government was elected.

Worse is the collusion by much of the msm/legacy media, beyond the direct subsidies, is the plethora of of 'advertisements/PSA ads' for various government funded special interest groups and overt political perspectives on reporting.

It does raise the question of the motivation behind the proposed changes.

