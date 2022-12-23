WestJet is warning people about a number of reports it's received about fake websites and social media accounts impersonating it.
“Please check that the WestJet account you're interacting with is verified with a checkmark, and that the advertised phone number is ours at westjet.com/contact,” said WestJet in a Thursday tweet.
WestJet asked people to phone its contact centre to make changes to confirmed reservations within the next 72 hours.
If a flight has been cancelled and people are looking for a new option, WestJet said it is unable to assist. It said people should wait for an email with their options.
It thanked Canadians for their “continued patience as our teams work to try and get you where you need to be this holiday season.”
More than 200 Newfoundlanders from Alberta were stuck in Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday after their connecting flight was cancelled by WestJet, with no other seats available to get them home before Sunday.
It said factors affecting operations included frigid temperatures across Alberta and northern British Columbia. Temperatures were so cold in Alberta that de-icing fluid has been limited at –29C, which has been exceeded.
"Safety remains top priority as outside conditions for workers are incredibly challenging, prioritizing safety and required breaks," said WestJet spokesperson Morgan Bell.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
