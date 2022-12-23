WestJet cancels 86 flights

A plane sits buried in snow in Vancouver. 

 Courtesy Twitter

WestJet is warning people about a number of reports it's received about fake websites and social media accounts impersonating it. 

“Please check that the WestJet account you're interacting with is verified with a checkmark, and that the advertised phone number is ours at westjet.com/contact,” said WestJet in a Thursday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

