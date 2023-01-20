David Suzuki

David Suzuki

 Courtesy CHEK News

Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki said gas stoves should be restricted because they cause household pollution and climate change. 

“Gas stoves release dangerous pollutants into homes, buildings and the atmosphere, including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and particulate matter,” said Suzuki in a blog post. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.

(4) comments

Drax
Drax

4 homes, one on the beach, no doubt this hypocrite has a private gas powered jet and a gas line up his butt.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Amazing to me how the media insist on giving a voice to one of the great all time sponges of our Canadian tax dollars, while trying their best to silence Jordan Peterson, someone who contributes to millions & whom we can all be proud.

loga
loga

Suzuki, ever the hypocrite.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Zero good to say about Suzuki..so I will just say nothing.

