The Calgary Zoo celebrated Penguin Awareness Day by announcing the name of its newest penguin chick.
“The youngest prince in the waddle has a new moniker fit for a king (penguin)!” said the Calgary Zoo in a Facebook post.
“It’s our great honour to introduce you to his royal highness, ‘Alfred.’”
The post said this news comes during the first full week of the annual Penguin Walk, which sees members of the king penguin colony head onto the Calgary Zoo’s grounds for a daily winter enrichment walk. It said Alfred can be identified within the waddle by his cloak of thick brown feathers, which stands out among the black and white of the other penguins.
Penguin Walk viewing is included with daily admission and membership passes. The event starts each day weather permitting at 10:30 a.m. near Penguin Plunge.
Alfred hatched in September and is the first for his father Henri and fourth for mother Grace.
The walk starts at Penguin Plunge, loops down to the Discovery Trail Bridge, and back up to the penguin habitat over a 15-minute period.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
