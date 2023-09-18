Fighter Jet

Fighter jet

 Real Engineering/YouTube

A US$78 million stealth F-35B fighter jet went missing near the Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina Sunday afternoon and its whereabouts has eluded officials. 

The pilot was rushed to a nearby medical facility and is reported to be in stable condition.

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

(2) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Other news sites reporting that this plane has landed in Cuba and IA in the hands of the Chinese.

guest326
guest326

Stealthed its way to Ukraine!

