Whisteblower alleges Amarjeet Sohi failed to disclose all conflicts of interest on Regina Bypass Project

A supplier of building aggregate materials is alleging the current mayor of Edmonton failed to declare important conflicts of interests on the Regina Bypass Project when he was federal infrastructure minister and that his brother’s trucking company received substantial work from the project.The allegations were made by Canadian aggregate supplier Bob Rai in an interview conducted by Mocha Bezirgan and posted to Media Bezirgan’s YouTube channel.The need for a bypass was first identified in 1996. After six major studies, 38 minor studies and 24 open houses, the route was finalized and announced in April of 2014. In May of 2014, the Harper Conservative government announced a $200 million grant for the project and an open procurement process began. Parsons, VINCI Concessions, Connor Clark & Lunn GVest Fund, and Gracorp Capital, were designated by the province as the Regina Bypass Design Builders consortium. The final contract terms were announced in August 2015 and construction began the same month.On November 4 2015, Amarjeet Sohi was appointed the federal minister of infrastructure by newly-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Rai alleged Sohi, “was personally involved in the ill-doings” of the bypass project and did not disclose all his potential conflicts of interest and meetings related to the project..“He is a parasite towards Canada. So when he became the infrastructure minister, his head was full of dollar signs,” Rai alleged.“He did not disclose that he was in Regina on February 21 of 2017 at a trucker meeting that was attended by only Sikh truckers from Edmonton and a few from Regina that are affiliated with this Edmonton trucking operation.”The video shows the list of Sohi’s declared trips charged to taxpayers in that period, but the February 21 2017 meeting is not listed. The video also shows recording of a phone conversation between Rai and Mike Patterson, VINCI-RBDB material manager, that took place on April 19 2017. Patterson said he and Sohi were at the February 21 2017 meeting.Rai asked Patterson who was hauling the aggregate materials for bypass construction. Patterson said there were some owner-operators with a few trucks. He added that Edmonton-based White Rock Ventures used sixty trucks to haul the Crown aggregate for ten days during a “big push” the previous winter. Harkesh Sohi, brother of Amarjeet, is listed as a director for the numbered company that owns White Rock Ventures. The video provides documents that show Sohi’s brother Harkesh and the numbered company he is involved with are listed among donors to his 2011 municipal campaign in Edmonton.Bezirgan said the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner refused to provide Sohi’s declarations regarding the project and they are no longer publicly available online. However, Rai saw and downloaded the documents before they vanished.“The infrastructure minister of Canada was not disclosing companies being operated by his own family members and election donors on the Regina Bypass Project,” Rai said.“He was very deceptive in the fact that he did not disclose the trucking company that is partially owned by his middle brother, as well as other donators for his election campaigns. He disclosed some company by his older brother and another company that his wife has some ownership in, but he disclosed nothing regarding his middle brother,” Rai said. speaking of Harkesh Sohi.The Western Standard reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the video but did not receive a reply. Bezirgan said his request for comment also received no reply.