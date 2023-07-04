Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Trudeau government’s “grocery rebate” is set to be deposited into bank accounts on July 5, giving eligible Canadians some relief from soaring grocery bills due to high inflation.
The one-time rebate is designed to assist 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families in coping with the increased food prices, which have surged by over 11% in the past 12 months.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), eligible Canadians can expect to receive their payments starting on July 5, coinciding with the already-scheduled quarterly GST rebates. The distribution of the grocery rebate payment will go through the existing GST rebate system.
Similar to the GST tax credit, the eligibility for the grocery rebate is determined by household income and family size.
Individuals earning $32,000 or less and families earning $38,000 or less will receive the rebate.
The rebate will be automatically issued. There is no need to apply for it.
To calculate the rebate amount, individuals must have filed their 2021 income tax return, even if they had no income during that year.
The payment will be disbursed by the CRA either through a direct deposit to your bank account or by mailing a cheque.
Lower- and modest-income Canadians can expect a rebate ranging from $234 to $628.
According to the CRA, the rebate would provide up to:
$234 for a single person with no children
$306 for a couple with no children
$387 for a single person or couple with one child
$467 for a single person or couple with two children
$538 for a single person or couple with three children
$628 for a single person or couple with four children
The rebate amounts are the same as the temporary doubling of the GST rebate that was given out last fall.
(8) comments
I think Alberta should become their own Repulic as soon as possible. I think Alberta was the first province to voice your concern over the Port of Vancouver shutdown. I think Federal tax dollars were used to pay for decommissioning abandoned oil wells in Alberta. The Rebublic of Alberta I believe introduced some legislation regarding your sovereignty. As a Republic I am sure you will look to your elected leaders to find solutions to problems as opposed to paying them to complain and be more confrontational.
Stop taking their money...stop taxing people. Government is too big. They do not deserve to take your money, and spend it on virtue projects... like sending it overseas, or funding special interest groups. Leave it in the pockets of Canadians.
We are all suffering from high grocery prices as a direct result of Liberal mismanagement. So we should all get relief. The best way to achieve that would be to cancel the plethora of federal taxes that caused these increases. Taking money from people who have taken pains to become educated in their trade or profession and who work hard to make a living and then redistribute it to those who either don’t do these things or who haven’t yet achieved their own success is simply wealth redistribution. A very communistic practice which simply reduces everyone to the lowest common denominator.
Vote buying and wealth redistribution in Trudopes world. Need that Republic of Alberta ASAP.
[thumbup]
In typical Liberal/communist fashion, Justin Castro creates a problem, then issues a pittance in return from the government(taxpayer) to fix the problem he himself created. Anything these communist crooks give back pails in comparison to what they have taken away. A rebate does not come close to covering the inflation he created.
I am sick and tired of subsidizing other people's lives.
[thumbup]
