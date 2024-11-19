WHO IS THIS ROBBER: Police seek help after cannabis store robberies in YYC and YEG

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a series of robberies targeting cannabis stores in Calgary and Edmonton.The first reported incident occurred on Sunday, September 1, around 11 p.m., just as the Lux Leaf Cannabis store at 7171 80 Ave. N.E. in Calgary was closing. The suspect entered the store, demanded cannabis products, and fled on foot with several items.Investigators believe the same man committed multiple similar robberies throughout September and October, often targeting cannabis stores near closing time. During most incidents, the suspect reportedly carried a firearm. Police also suspect the man committed similar crimes in Edmonton.Despite following numerous leads, authorities have been unable to identify the suspect.The man is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5-ft. 6-ins. to 5-ft. 10 ins., with a medium build. He is known to wear disguises, including fake beards, moustaches, baseball hats, and sunglasses.Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is urged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.