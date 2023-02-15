The winner of the largest-ever lottery jackpot has finally come forward to claim his prize, three months after the historic win.
Edward Castro has been identified by California lottery officials as the winner of the jackpot, a record setting US$2.04 billion (CAD$2,733,263,400) in a drawing last November.
Castro purchased the winning ticket at Joe’s Service Center, a gas station in Altadena, California, matching all six numbers in the drawing, which were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10.
In the US, lottery winners have up to a year from the draw date to claim prizes, and can choose a lump sum payment or an annuity of 30 graduated payments over 29 years.
Castro chose a lump sum payment of US $997.6 million (CAD$1,336,619,396).
The announcement was made at the California Lottery office in Sacramento, but Castro was not present at Tuesday’s press conference.
Castro has declined to do any press conference in order to maintain as much privacy as possible. No additional information was released about Castro, who was not present at Tuesday’s press conference.
In California, the lottery “is subject to public disclosure laws,” meaning the winner’s full name, location of the retailer that sold the ticket, and details of the winnings “are matters of public record and are subject to disclosure,” the lottery says on its website.
No other information about winners is required.
Officials did read a statement provided by Castro:
“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system. The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education — both public schools and colleges — makes this a huge win for the state.”
“As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that, as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well.”
California’s public schools will receive US$156.3 million in supplemental funds, also a record-breaking total, thanks to the win. The prize will be shared with schools based on average daily attendance records, reports The New York Post.
“This funding is largely discretionary, meaning schools can use this for important, yet unfunded instructional programs they would otherwise not afford,” the California Lottery said in a release.
The owner of Joe’s Service Center, Joseph Chahayed, received a US$1 million check for selling the winning ticket.
Chahayed’s son told NBC Los Angeles they’re now selling more lottery tickets at the store than ever.
“We’ve seen a lot more of what we call lucky buyers that come from all over the state,” Joe Chahayed Jr. told NBC.
Nationally, three tickets matched five numbers in the November drawing but did not hit the Powerball. Those tickets were each worth roughly US$1.15 million.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are just 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.
