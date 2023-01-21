Two years after Canada signed on to the World Economic Forum-initiated Agile Nations Charter, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is blowing the whistle on the "secrecy" surrounding the program.
"Many Canadians have concerns regarding the political values, objectives and influence of these organizations on our democracy and are cautious about handing over any personal information or control to them," Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk, ON) said.
The former Conservative leadership candidate said the Canadian government signed the Agile Nations Charter in November 2020, back when Canadians were "distracted" by the COVID-19 pandemic and the violation of their Charter rights' due to public health restrictions.
Lewis has been outspoken when it comes to globalist policies that would impact Canadians' Charter rights, such as the ArriveCAN app, the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty, the WEF's Known Traveller Digital Identity project, and Environmental Social Governance policies.
READ MORE: 'They are planning to transform everything' Lewis warns of incoming Environmental Social Governance
Lewis gained access to the details surrounding Canada's participation in the Agile Nations network following an Inquiry of Ministry to the House of Commons on Oct. 21, 2022. "Why the secrecy?" she asked in a Wednesday tweet that linked to the document.
In Nov 2020 while Canadians were distracted by COVID, the Liberal govt signed a World Economic Forum-initiated Charter. The Agile Nations Charter will facilitate agile "rule-making" outside of Parliament. Why the secrecy?See details here: https://t.co/8skOsB3kkm#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/D6kPLM7vMX— Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) January 18, 2023
Canada was among the seven countries invited to the ‘Panel on Agile Governance for the Post-pandemic World’ in November 2020, convened jointly by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, as well as senior representatives from several private sector companies, came together for discussions on "agile regulation of emerging technologies."
The stated goal of the Agile Nations Charter is to "create a regulatory environment in which innovation can thrive" by making it easier for businesses within their jurisdictions to introduce and scale innovations across their markets while upholding protections for citizens and the environment. The participation length in the Charter is not defined for any member, and participation in specific projects as well as the network itself is on a voluntary basis.
Lewis said this is part of a trend of the Canadian government "proactively engaging with international organizations governed by unelected global elites on matters of public policy, technology and data sharing," similar to the WEF's Known Traveller Digital Identity project.
READ MORE: Lewis would challenge WEF climate policies, end Known Traveler Digital ID program if elected prime minister
Canada will leads or participate in seven items under the first Agile Nations work programme, such as 'Coordinating National Standards Bodies of the Agile Nations,' 'Pre-load Air Cargo Targeting,' and 'Consumer Connected Products.'
Lewis said she is most concerned with 'Digital Credentials and Digital Trust Services” project, being led by Canada. The project involves exploring and testing the use case of digital credentials, which are tied to users' digital wallets and are used to obtain services and complete financial transactions.
Lewis said the Canadian government is bringing about a "radical public policy shift" towards a Digital Identity Program, which will allow for more centralized government access to Canadians' private data. She said these projects are a part of a "wider government objective," one that aligns with the WEF's priorities.
"Canadians have a right to know what their government is doing, to ask questions, and to demand transparency on policies that have immense impact on the direction of this country," she said.
Lewis said that because the mainstream media has mocked Canadians for asking questions, there is a "chill" on the debate around the WEF. Other political parties are susceptible to this to, according to Lewis.
"However, the anxieties and concerns of Canadians about these organizations and their influence on our domestic affairs are not going away until we see more transparency and honesty from the Trudeau government," she said. "We need to see these issues come to the floor of Parliament for debate, and the voice of Canadians need to be heard and respected."
I have a question but first some context. Before Confederation Canadians wanted democracy, even burned down parliament in protest but Confederation rejected democracy for a more consultative type of authoritarianism, which they called democracy .
Canada's Confederation decided on an unequally elected House whose every attempt at change would face a very real veto by a Royally appointed elite. Canadians call veto by the appointed "democracy" but for that "democratic" system to work transparency is required, voters and the House must be able to see what government is doing, where the money is going.
As we've seen 21st century Canada rejects the idea that citizens and voters should be allowed to see what their politicians, civil servants, police and courts are doing or why. Not to mention a complete rejection of the idea that citizens should determine policy, laws, rules, regs and taxes. To me that undermines whatever claims Canada had for being democratic.
Questions to federalists, those who want to remain part of Canada's Confederation; How can veto by the elite still be considered democracy when there is so little transparency, so little ability for voters to know what is being done, by who and why?
[thumbup]
Great question and comments. I think we all know the answer. Sadly the same answer as for all Commonwealth countries.
If hypothetically the royalty would veto every attempt at change, then we should really review the notion of permanently detaching from Buckingham and be an actual independent republic.
Or an even better idea, let eastern Canada ( and BC) stay with the UK royalty and then Prairie Canada can detach and form our own republic.
I don't know how to start the process of secession, but I would be all for it.
