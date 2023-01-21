Leslyn Lewis

Leslyn Lewis 

 Courtesy CBC

Two years after Canada signed on to the World Economic Forum-initiated Agile Nations Charter, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is blowing the whistle on the "secrecy" surrounding the program.

"Many Canadians have concerns regarding the political values, objectives and influence of these organizations on our democracy and are cautious about handing over any personal information or control to them," Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk, ON) said.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

I have a question but first some context. Before Confederation Canadians wanted democracy, even burned down parliament in protest but Confederation rejected democracy for a more consultative type of authoritarianism, which they called democracy .

Canada's Confederation decided on an unequally elected House whose every attempt at change would face a very real veto by a Royally appointed elite. Canadians call veto by the appointed "democracy" but for that "democratic" system to work transparency is required, voters and the House must be able to see what government is doing, where the money is going.

As we've seen 21st century Canada rejects the idea that citizens and voters should be allowed to see what their politicians, civil servants, police and courts are doing or why. Not to mention a complete rejection of the idea that citizens should determine policy, laws, rules, regs and taxes. To me that undermines whatever claims Canada had for being democratic.

Questions to federalists, those who want to remain part of Canada's Confederation; How can veto by the elite still be considered democracy when there is so little transparency, so little ability for voters to know what is being done, by who and why?

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
moonlightenergy
moonlightenergy

Great question and comments. I think we all know the answer. Sadly the same answer as for all Commonwealth countries.

Report Add Reply
terryc
terryc

If hypothetically the royalty would veto every attempt at change, then we should really review the notion of permanently detaching from Buckingham and be an actual independent republic.

Or an even better idea, let eastern Canada ( and BC) stay with the UK royalty and then Prairie Canada can detach and form our own republic.

I don't know how to start the process of secession, but I would be all for it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.